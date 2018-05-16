Original Avengers Get Matching Tattoos, then They Ink the Tattoo Artist

With so many Avengers nowadays, it’s difficult to imagine a time when there were only six. For those casual fans who can’t remember who the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s original six were, they just made it a whole lot easier by getting matching tattoos to serve as insignias of their forefather status.

East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) told Entertainment Weekly that Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) got theirs done first in New York, and then Johansson flew their tattoo artist, Josh Lord, to Los Angeles to mark Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Downey. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) opted out of the bonding experience, but Evans joked on Twitter that he’ll come around if the group can get him “blackout drunk.”

Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde!(and for letting all of us maim you in return) Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk) ❤ pic.twitter.com/mNtJ6xCyOP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 8, 2018



Despite Ruffalo’s absence, there is still a total of six people with the same tattoo. That’s because Evans and Johansson started drawing the insignia that Lord designed onto the artist in New York. When she and Lord flew to LA, the remaining three Avengers took turns adding onto it. Downey described the scene saying, “Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre.” He added, “By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful; which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

The finished design that the five actors received, which fuses the stylized A from the Avengers logo with the number 6, looks like so:

While the version that Lord received doesn’t look quite as nice, at least he has an incredibly story that no one else can tell. Check out the Avengers inking him, followed by the final result below.