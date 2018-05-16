Water Conservation for a Better World: Irrigation Done Right

Did you know drinking water on Long Island comes from underground aquifers?

The quantity and quality of this abundant supply must be protected. All of our aquifers receive their fresh water from precipitation. Unfortunately, in recent years, rainfall levels are decreasing and nitrite levels are increasing due to organic and chemical contaminants entering our water supply.

With respect to irrigation, there are several steps you can take to conserve water when irrigating your property.

You can use native plants and turf grasses that tolerate drought to reduce water demand.

Have your irrigation system checked regularly to prevent water waste. Regularly inspect sprinkler heads to make sure they are not damaged or malfunctioning. Adjust sprinklers so they are not spraying water on paved surfaces such as the sidewalk, driveway, or road. These steps will also save you energy.

Install rain shut-off devices and moisture sensors, if one isn’t built-in, to reduce excess watering.

Set your irrigation controller to adjust for seasonal weather conditions.

Consider getting a “smart controller” to evaluate current weather conditions and automatically adjust your system. Smart controllers allow you to control your system and monitor your property from anywhere with any device.

Install drip irrigation on new flower borders, landscape plants and container and vegetable gardens.

Use mulch, which holds down soil temperature and reduces evaporation, thus conserving water. Mulch also insulates plant roots from summer heat and winter cold and helps control weeds that compete with plants for moisture. Mulch also reduces evaporation and prevents erosion.

Outdoor irrigation activities, particularly for landscaping, are the main component of water usage. In an effort to use our most precious resource efficiently, being proactive and updating your system, having regular checkups and maintenance will make sure your sprinkler system is operating at peak performance and conserving water.

