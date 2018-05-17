Hamptons Event Highlights: May 18–22, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 18–22.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events

EDITOR’S PICK

80th Annual Guild Hall Artist Members Exhibition

May 18–19, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

This is the last weekend to catch the oldest non-juried museum exhibition on Long Island. This community-centered show is an opportunity to celebrate the artists who live and work here. Artists from every level participate to show their support of Guild Hall and its role in their lives. It’s a lively and vibrant exhibition featuring over 400 works in every medium.

Every year Guild Hall is privileged to attract nationally recognized people in the art world to serve as awards jurors. This year’s guest juror is Connie H. Choi, Associate Curator of the Permanent Collection at The Studio Museum in Harlem. The 2018 Top Honor award winner is Jeff Muhs, who will soon receive a solo exhibition at Guild Hall. Free museum admission has been generously funded by Bridgehampton National Bank and Landscape Details.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Screening of The Lavender Scare

May 18, 6 p.m.

This is the first documentary film to tell the little-known story of an unrelenting campaign by the federal government to identify and fire all employees suspected of being homosexual. There is a Q&A with the film’s director and producer Josh Howard following the screening. $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631- 283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Hot Date Band at The Stephen Talkhouse

May 18, 10 p.m.

Hot Date is a high-energy five-piece party/rock/dance cover band performing all of the hits from the ’60s to today. Putting a modern twist on classic oldies and keeping current with the newest dance and pop hits, this band is sure to keep the dance floor energized all night. $20, adults 21+ only.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Keb’ Mo’ & His Band at WHBPAC

May 19, 8 p.m.

The four-time Grammy Award winner performs in his classic blues style, which blends touches of soul and folk with carefully crafted lyrics and expert guitar playing. His skilled musicianship and varied musical styles have earned him a legion of loyal fans. This event will sell out. $75–$120.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach.631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Audrey Hepburn: Portrait of a Lady

May 22, 1 p.m.

In this presentation, lecturer Marilyn Carminio examines the life of Audrey Hepburn from her childhood in Nazi-occupied Holland to her career as a dancer, model, actress and humanitarian. By the end of the lecture, participants will understand why she continues to be one of the most admired actresses of all time. Free.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org