Shine Summer Camp Offers Creative Arts Fun in the Hamptons

Spend your summer in the Hamptons with Shine! Join founder & director Aaron Goldschmidt and Shine’s dynamic staff as they run the fifth year of their innovative creative arts camp for kids ages 4–10.

From Monday, July 2 through Friday, August 31, Shine’s 2018 summer camp will be held five days a week, Monday–Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with parents picking up and dropping off at locations.

Set at the Children’s Museum of the East End, Bridge Gardens, the LongHouse Reserve and other iconic East End locations*, the camp will feature outdoor science and exploration, summer art and nature projects, gardening, sports, yoga, music, theater arts and games, weekly visits from local artists, instruction from Super Soccer Stars and Chess at Three, weekly visits and private lessons at the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, and so much more!

Summer 2018 will also feature Shine’s Summer Camp for 2s program held Tuesdays at the LongHouse Reserve and Thursdays at Bridge Gardens from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for kids 2–3.5 years old.

In their own small “mini-camp” led by a certified ECE staff and overseen by Aaron Goldschmidt, children can enjoy a gentle morning at camp that will include art, music and movement, nature exploration, free-play, snack and more. Separation is encouraged.

Contact Rebecca Fitton at 212-414-5427 or rebecca@shinenyc.net to register now! For more information, please visit shinenyc.net.

And don’t forget that Shine is also offering weekly classes, workshops and parties in the Hamptons throughout the summer!

*The full schedule of pop-up locations will be available soon. Some locations include: Amber Waves Farm, Wölffer Estate, Historic Sag Harbor and East Hampton, Nova’s Ark, and more.