Shop ‘Til You Drop: Get Summer-Ready on the East End

Polish off your credit card and strap on your shopping shoes, folks: Summer. Is. Only. One. Week. Away.

As the North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org) noted on their Facebook page recently “Kittens are here!” Just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend! Around this time of year, kittens inundate local shelters, mewing and wide-eyed like summer tourists—only slightly less furry. The sheer amount of the fluffy critters means they (the kittens and the shelters) need your help now more than any other time of the year. Shelters are always looking for adopters, but they also know not everyone can adopt. So you could foster or maybe donate some of your time to walk a dog or hang out with some kittens.

A Dan’s Papers editor took home a litter of four kittens from the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (southamptonanimalshelter.com) in need of bottle-feeding every other hour. And while he was quite tired the next day, he’s looking forward to doing it again tonight. Meet some adoptable animals at the Southampton Animals Shelter’s second annual Paws in the Park fundraiser event at Red Creek Park, on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Get fit at the SoulCycle Bridgehampton Wellness BARN this summer. The studio has been expanded to accommodate more bikes, an elevated check-in experience and limited-edition retail collaborations. As a complement to the on-the-bike workout, SoulCycle is bringing SoulAnnex, an incubator space born to elevate the way practitioners move off the bike, to the BARN.

The space will also be home to The Class by Taryn Toomey, further cementing the BARN as a wellness destination this summer. The Class is a practice of self-study via physical conditioning. Through simple, repetitive calisthenics and plyometrics, participants challenge the body to engage the mind. To round out the experience, the BARN will offer Juice Press and more exciting pop-ups throughout the summer. 631-537-3630, 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton. soul-cycle.com/studios/barn/2 and taryntoomey.com

We’ve written of the stylish and comfortable shoes from Swims, a classy lifestyle brand from Norway before. But Swims offers more than loafers, galoshes and swimwear. For instance, the 48 Hour Holdall (shown above), a sleek and modern water resistant bag designed for your weekend getaways. Made in a durable, water resistant luxe nylon with leather handles and a sturdy zip, this minimalist bag adds a bit of sophisticated style to any trip—including one to your summer vacation spot…. There’s a 24 Hour Holdall also, but, who are you kidding—you’re not coming out here just for one night. swims.com

New Kids on the Block:

Goop is back! Last summer’s pop-up in Amagansett was such a “splash hit,” Gwyneth Paltrow’s branded boutique is taking over Sag Harbor, at 4 Bay Street, May 25–September 3. Expect a highly curated selection of healthy lifestyle must-haves. Get relaxed and check out Goop Sag Harbor with your friends.

Southampton Village has upped its chic factor with the addition of Michelle Farmer Collaborate, opening at 10A Jobs Lane. The store will feature Farmer’s own bespoke and ready-to-wear collection as well as a beautifully curated collection of exclusive fashion labels from around the world to provide the discerning shopper with unique and exquisite clothing, jewelry and accessories. michellefarmer.com.

AYR Beach House, the women’s brand best known for their cult following in denim and outerwear, opened their first Hamptons outpost in the Summer of 2017 off Main Street in Sag Harbor. And they’ll be back this year, starting Memorial Day weekend. AYR makes elevated essentials for women, in addition to jeans and T-shirts, linen tops and silk dresses. AYR Beach House will carry items exclusive to the Hamptons, as well as a few of their favorite brands—including Australian minimalist swimwear brand Matteau, home objects by Stillhouse, beach bags and totes by KariCat and hand-dyed indigo cashmere scarves from Point Dume. 25 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. ayr.com.