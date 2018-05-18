Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Fourth Child: A Baby Boy!

The Baldwin baby train reached its fourth stop on Thursday, May 17 as Amagansett’s Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s third baby boy. The proud couple shared their good news, including some shots leading up to the big moment via Instagram.

“Here we go again!” Alec wrote next to the picture they both shared of Hilaria and him beaming over their new 8lb 2oz son, adding “#BaldwinitosEverywhere”—a callback to Hilaria’s November post announcing this latest pregnancy. That announcement post read, “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” while Alec’s repost of the picture also used the phrase “Here we go again…”

The new child’s name has yet to be revealed, though many have joked that they could choose Michelangelo or Donatello, following the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme started by second child, 2-year-old Rafael Thomas (born June 17, 2015), and third child, 1-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles (born September 12, 2016). The couple’s first child, 4-year-old Carmen Gabriella, was born on August 23, 2013.

Under her first photo of the new baby on Thursday, Hilaria wrote, “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018.”

She also shared a final pregnancy shot before heading out to deliver their new son, writing, “Wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump.”

And before that, a shot of some adorable baby clothes, captioned simply, “packing…”

Tens of thousands of fans “liked” the shots and well-wishes poured in the form of comments on both Alec and Hilaria’s posts. We, too, congratulate them and wish them every happiness.

Along with his four children with Hilaria, Alec has a 22-year-old daughter, model and actress Ireland Baldwin, with first wife Kim Bassinger.

Alec and Hilaria were married in June of 2012.