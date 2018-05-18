North Fork Event Highlights: May 18–20, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 12–15.

Long Island Fleece & Fiber Fair

May 19–20, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Visitors will see how local artisans craft wool and other animal fiber into beautiful finished pieces of clothing and art. The fair provides two fun-filled days of demonstrations and hands-on learning that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Adults $6, children 5-12 $4. $15 family rate for two adults and two kids, or one adult and three kids.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Shelter Island Historical Society Photo Exhibit & Reception

May 18, 5–7 p.m.

Join the Shelter Island Historical Society at Isola Italian Restaurant & Bar for a reception celebrating the grand opening of the “Sunkissed Summers on Shelter Island” exhibition of vintage photos and postcards from the archives of the SIHS. Visitors can order canvas prints of the images at the reception. Free.

Isola, 15 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Mission of Mercy for the Children of Puerto Rico

May 18, 7 p.m.

Dr. Linda Bruno, Director of Education for the Hispanic American Doctors Association, lectures about the association’s humanitarian project to provide Head Start programs in Puerto Rico with much needed materials (books, school supplies, etc.) lost in the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Screening of The Light Between Oceans

May 19, 10:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

This major motion picture is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name. It tells the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife who decide to raise a baby found floating adrift the ocean. Those attending the movie may participate in the book discussion. Free.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Spring into Summer – The Print Edition Reception

May 19, 6–8 p.m.

A new exhibit opens with a public reception at Alex Ferrone Gallery. Presented in this group exhibition is an eclectic selection of photographic based works of diverse styles by ten regional artists from New York City and Long Island. Along with framed works, each artist has a selection of limited edition prints available that provide a varied price structure for the collector. Free.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com