Explore Shelter Island Arts and Culture this Summer

With so much happening on the North and South Forks, sometimes we overlook—or simply pass across without a second thought—Shelter Island. But there’s so much going on during the summer on the Island, that you won’t want to miss.

Founded by Toby Perlman in 1994, The Perlman Music Program (PMP) offers unparalleled musical training to young string players of rare and special talent. With a world-class faculty led by Itzhak Perlman and a signature summer program on Shelter Island, PMP is developing the future leaders of classical music within a nurturing and supportive community.

The young artists participating in the Chamber Music Workshop will kick off the 2018 season on Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m. with a concert and reception. Two weeks later, the same students will close the Chamber Music Workshop with a four-concert chamber music marathon on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, June 10 at 4:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center, faculty members Itzhak Perlman (first image), Merry Peckham, Roger Tapping, Don Weilerstein and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein join the young artist participants of the Chamber Music Workshop to perform classical chamber music masterworks.

PMP’s inspiring master teachers will present their annual concert under the performance tent on Friday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. Arrive early and bring a beach chair and/or blanket.

A community favorite, the Annual Family Concert will take place Sunday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. Merry Peckham, along with students, fellows and faculty, introduces the world of classical music through popular songs, fun skits and colorful costumes. Afterwards, young audience members take part in the “Instrument Petting Zoo” with coaching from PMP students. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. perlmanmusicprogram.org

Sylvester Manor’s 2018 exhibition, A Place in Pictures, showcases photographs and paintings from the Manor’s Educational Farm Collection illustrating the use of images to portray life at the Manor during the time of the Horsford family from the 19th–20th century when Alice and Andrew Fiske lived at the Manor. A cocktail reception will be held Friday, June 1 from 6–8 p.m. to kick off the exhibition, and special guided tours of the exhibition will be held Saturday, June 2 and Saturday, July 7 from noon–3 p.m.

Sylvester Manor’s summer concert will take place at Creekside at The Manor at 5 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) on Sunday, July 15. It will be an epic night with local musicians Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks.

This year’s “Shakespeare at the Manor” performance will be the classic love story, Romeo and Juliet. Bring your beach chair and a picnic and enjoy a beautiful evening in the open-air theater on Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m. or Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m. 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

The Shelter Island Library, meanwhile, has a slew of programming this summer to please everyone in the family. Of note, there’s the Friday Night Dialogue which, this year, will feature John Kerr, author of Dreamers Before the Mast: The History of the Tall Ship Regina Maris on Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m.; Isabel Vincent, author of Dinner with Edward; and Ed Furey, who will give a talk on Long Island aviation history. 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit entity that serves, promotes and advocates for the local business community on the Island. On Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., the Chamber will present its 35th Annual Art Show and Craft Fair. There will also be also a special youth section and a Shelter Island section for Chamber members. The Art Show will be held on the grounds of the Shelter Island School on Route 114 and is free to the public. The next day, August 26, the seventh Annual Chamber of Commerce Duck Race—a fundraiser in support of the Chamber’s annual community work—kicks off a 12:30 p.m. sharp. Participants can purchase a rubber ducky sponsorship for $20, which not only supports the Chamber, but could be your ticket to a little bit of extra spending money. 877-893-2290, shelterislandchamber.org

