Paint the Street at EEA’s 2018 Festival in Riverhead on Sunday, May 27

East End Arts’ annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival returns to Riverhead for its 22nd year this Sunday, May 27 from noon–5 p.m.

This free and open to the public Memorial Day weekend tradition brings family, friends and strangers together for an afternoon of community bonding and fun. Artisans and crafters are selling handmade items while food trucks serve a variety of delicious gourmet eats.

Some 5,000 visitors, locals and tourists alike, will enjoy the street fair atmosphere with live music, dancing, drumming, theater, kids activities such as face painting and, of course, creating beautiful art on the street!

Every year, street “painters,” ages 14 and older, bring the pavement to life using chalk and pastels in the I Madonnari form dating back to 16th century Italy.

Pre-registered street painters are matched with squares sponsored by local businesses, but squares can also be purchased for $20, including materials, at the festival on Sunday.

EEA is also encouraging festival visitors to participate in their community food drive. Bring a non-perishable food item and you’ll be entered to win tickets to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton.

Check out some incredible I Madonnari 3-D street paintings in the video below for inspiration.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gather on the grounds of East End Arts (133 and 141 East Main Street) and along the Peconic River in downtown Riverhead between Roanoke Avenue and East Avenue. Rain date: Monday, May 28, 2–5 p.m.

For more information, contact East End Arts at 631-727-0900 or visit eastendarts.org.