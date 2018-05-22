South O’ the Highway

Watch Howard Stern on Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’ Netflix Show

Stern tells of Trump rating daughter Ivanka a 10 among "great beauties."

SOTH Team May 22, 2018

Southampton’s Howard Stern becomes the second Hamptonite, after Jay-Z, on David Letterman‘s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Thursday, May 31. And like his East End predecessor on the show, he spends some time talking about President Trump.

Discussing Trump’s many infamous appearances on The Howard Stern Show, an amused Stern says, “To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that’s in his mind is a great guest,” adding, “No matter what I asked him, he would answer, in a very sincere and thought out way.”

Giving an example, Stern shares a memory of asking Trump to name the “great beauties.” Trump told Stern the most beautiful women aren’t actresses, “It’s models.” The eventual president then goes on to say, “Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really I’ve only seen sixes and sevens.”

Trump give Angelina Jolie a seven, for example, but then he goes on to say his daughter Ivanka is a great beauty, noting, “Now she’s a 10!”

“Oh my,” a shocked Letterman says, grinning uncomfortably.

More clips should be forthcoming before the episode airs next week. In addition to talking about Trump, Stern shares stories from his childhood, and he and Letterman discuss the host’s beard and how their entertainment careers effected their personal lives.

Netflix launched My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in January. Along with Jay-Z and the upcoming Stern episode, Letterman has long-form interviews with George Clooney, Tina Fey and President Barack Obama.

