Dan’s Rosé Soirée Countdown: Shock Ice Cream Owner Elyse Richman

Elyse Richman, owner of Shock Ice Cream on Main Street in Westhampton Beach and inventor of their famous Carnival Cone, says she’s “looking forward to being a part of Rosé Soirée for the first time.” She feels that “owning an independent ice cream parlor has allowed me to be as creative as I can be.” This year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. There you can sample food from many local and New York restaurants paired with a wide selection of rosés and, of course, some of Richman’s ice cream.

Where are you from?

I grew up on Long Island and moved into Manhattan when I was 17.

How does living on the East End inform your culinary work?

Living out in the Hamptons allows you to think clearly and creatively.

What’s your earliest food memory?

When we were growing up and we’d go out to eat with the family, we always looked forward to dessert. We never had dessert with dinner, we would always go to an ice cream store, back then it was either Carvel or Friendly’s.

What has inspired your career the most?

The ah ha moment was when I took out the cotton candy machine from the back room and put it by the soft serve machine and the idea to combine cotton candy and soft serve was born! The Carnival Cone became an instant hit at Shock Ice Cream.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Be creative, try new ideas with old basics, mix it up.

What’s your definition of “succulent?”

Something that is tasty, sweet and tart at the same time.

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?

Mango smoothie.

What else would you like our readers to know about dining on the East End this summer?

There are so many great restaurants to try. Hopefully we’ll see you at Shock Ice Cream for dessert after you dine at your favorite local restaurants. Ice cream, Italian ices, smoothies and sundaes are the “taste of summer” that makes everyone smile.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include event entry from 5 to 8 p.m. PLUS access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

