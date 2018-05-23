Bay Street Theater Brings Laughs and Drama for Summer 2018

Bay Street Theater’s 2018 Mainstage series will feature four productions this season including one world premiere and two timely classics. Mix in some fan favorite stand-up comedians, and you have another full summer of East End fun.

Paula Poundstone

May 26, 8 p.m.

Poundstone’s observational humor and a spontaneous interaction with the crowd has become the stuff of legend. She’s one of this country’s pre-eminent comedians and there’s a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she’s so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong and audience’s often leave her shows complaining that their cheeks hurt.

Fellow Travelers

May 29–June 17

Set during Hollywood’s notorious blacklist period, Fellow Travelers examines the relationship between legendary theater artists Arthur Miller and Elia Kazan and their close connection to Marilyn Monroe. Kazan directed several Miller plays, including Death Of A Salesman, and Tennessee Williams dramas, including A Streetcar Named Desire. Miller wrote the modern classics The Crucible and A View from the Bridge. Fellow Travelers explores how the politics of the McCarthy era affected their friendship and how their friendship affected their work.

Colin Quinn

June 23, 8 p.m.

From the old MTV days to Saturday Night Live to Comedy Central to Broadway, Quinn is apparently refusing to leave the business. If you enjoyed his other one-man shows, or you’re just at a place in your life where you are lost and you need intelligent laughs, come see his new show, “One In Every Crowd.”

Frost/Nixon

June 26–July 22

From playwright Peter Morgan, the creator of Netflix’s The Crown and the writer behind The Queen, Frost/Nixon revolves around the landmark series of interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Nixon three years after he resigned. It’s a battle of wits that pits a broadcaster against one of America’s most complex and wily presidents; a riveting story of the collision of politics and the media.

Confessions of a Mormon Boy

July 17–July 22

In this true story of extremes, outcast Steven Fales ultimately finds a middle ground and learns what it means to finally come home in this one-man show. After conversion therapy, excommunication, divorce, prostitution and drugs, an exiled sixth-generation Latter-gay Saint reclaims his kids and Donny Osmond smile. This life-affirming journey to hell and back is told with humor, song and the Book of Mormon.

Evita

July 31–August 26

This revival of the beloved musical Evita will take a new look at the iconic Eva Perón and her ascent to the top as the First Lady of Argentina. Bay Street Theater will offer its signature treatment of a large scale musical—an intimate experience in a thrust theater that allows the audience to get close to the iconic characters and dig deep into the world of and story of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s masterpiece. The classic score features some of Webber and Rice’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “High Flying, Adored” and more.

Schedule for Mainstage productions: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 and 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 p.m.; Fridays,

8 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org.