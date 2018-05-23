Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Nomination to Cuomo in Major Defeat

Montauker Cynthia Nixon‘s hopes for a shot at becoming New York’s next governor came to a crashing halt after she picked up fewer than 5% of delegates at the Democratic Convention on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, her opponent, sitting NY Governor and Southampton resident Andrew Cuomo, earned more than 95% of delegate votes, easily winning the Democratic nomination for his third term in office.

While Nixon fell way short of the 25% of delegates required to secure a spot on the primary ballot in September, she vowed to continue fighting. The Sex and the City icon says she’ll attempt to get enough signatures on a petition that could circumvent her current obstacles for getting on the ballot.

“I’m not a protest candidate. I’m a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that’s why I’m here, to say this is my party, too, I’m not afraid and I’m here. You can’t shut me out,” she said, according to the Daily News.

Positioned to the far left, Nixon announced her run for governor in March and put forth a platform on her campaign website which includes legalizing marijuana in the state, supporting a “bold commitment to invest in renewable energy,” passing the DREAM Act and making NY a “true sanctuary state,” and passing campaign finance and ethics reforms.