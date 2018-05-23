South O’ the Highway

Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Nomination to Cuomo in Major Defeat

The "Sex and the City" star won less than 5% of delegates on Wednesday.

SOTH Team May 23, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo defeated Cynthia Nixon in the 2018 Democratic primary
©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Montauker Cynthia Nixon‘s hopes for a shot at becoming New York’s next governor came to a crashing halt after she picked up fewer than 5% of delegates at the Democratic Convention on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, her opponent, sitting NY Governor and Southampton resident Andrew Cuomo, earned more than 95% of delegate votes, easily winning the Democratic nomination for his third term in office.

While Nixon fell way short of the 25% of delegates required to secure a spot on the primary ballot in September, she vowed to continue fighting. The Sex and the City icon says she’ll attempt to get enough signatures on a petition that could circumvent her current obstacles for getting on the ballot.

“I’m not a protest candidate. I’m a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that’s why I’m here, to say this is my party, too, I’m not afraid and I’m here. You can’t shut me out,” she said, according to the Daily News.

Positioned to the far left, Nixon announced her run for governor in March and put forth a platform on her campaign website which includes legalizing marijuana in the state, supporting a “bold commitment to invest in renewable energy,” passing the DREAM Act and making NY a “true sanctuary state,” and passing campaign finance and ethics reforms.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Howard Stern on David Letterman's "My Guest Needs No Introduction"
May 22, 2018
69

Watch Howard Stern on Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’ Netflix Show

Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller during Saturday Night Live's "Trump Mueller Cold Open" in Studio 8H on Saturday, May 19, 2018
May 21, 2018
131

Alec Baldwin, De Niro Play Trump, Mueller, Sopranos Style, on SNL Finale

Jimmy Buffett and the cast of "Escape to Margaritaville,' Photo: http://escapetomargaritavillemusical.com
May 20, 2018
90

Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ Receives National Tour

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 finale
May 19, 2018
25

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Jessica Capshaw in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sn 14 Finale