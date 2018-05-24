Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Goop Pop-Up to Sag Harbor

You know someone must envy your lifestyle when a goop pop-up opens a block away from your house. That’s happening to me tonight —Sag Harbor Goop—and I’m going to check out the media preview.

“goop,” the modern lifestyle brand founded by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008, opened its first pop-up on the East End last summer in Amagansett. I quite liked old Amiga’s pop-up, housed on the first floor of a Main Street cottage. As I reported last year, “the house still feels like a home, as if its proprietress has just stepped out to bag a trout or to pet the small decorative sheep in the backyard.” What will be the vibe du été in the Harbor, I wonder? It promises a “liveable shopping concept.” When I shop there will it feel like we’re right next to the water, a stone’s throw from Billy Joel’s house? It should feel real good, since, according to their press release, “each goop pop-up features a bar cart; Sag Harbor’s is designed by Chris Earl and styled with Sir Madam, Nude Glass, RBT barware and summer’s favorite cocktails by Ketel One Botanical, a new, first-of-its-kind vodka distilled with real botanicals, then infused with natural essences.” And they’re planning “intimate dinners and parties throughout the summer.”

The former Urban Zen store (Urban Zen has relocated to 16 Main Street) at 4 Bay Street looks great—beachy and welcoming. These are the very first photos released. I expect to again find home and fashion accessories with an emphasis on resort and swim, beauty and wellness to complement my summer moments at the beach, in the garden and entertaining outside.

The release continues, “Guests can shop a Hamptons-specific edit of shoes and handbags from Prada, a summer-inspired fashion closet curated by Saks Fifth Avenue and goop’s own line of apparel G. Label. The home assortment will include new marble pieces from Caravan, a wide array of seagrass baskets by designers including Maison Bengal, Dassie Artisan, Medina Mercantile and Indego Africa and vintage furniture. The clean beauty apothecary will be packed with skincare, beauty and body from brands including Coola, Herbivore Botanicals, May Lindstrom, Rodin, French Girl and Vintner’s Daughter. Wellness will feature items including Moon Juice, Sun Potion, CAP Beauty and Vitruvi. Goop Sag Harbor will also feature in-store exclusives, such as a goop x Linus Bike light blue and white striped bicycle with brown leather seat and basket.” All of this and some hotdog buns from Schiavoni’s Market about covers my summer needs.

Is there an intentional coupling in my near future? Now that goop is right in my own neighborhood, well, maybe Paltrow (can I call her “Gwynnie?”) would like to stop by and check out my vegetable garden, or my vast cookbook collection. (Her cookbooks have seen some use in my kitchen.) Maybe I can share some of my home keeping tips with her—like how I “clean” my hardwood floors daily by wearing socks around the house, or how to pick up a glue trap and avoid being bitten by its still-live mouse—leather gloves and a plastic bread bag. We could also exchange “new ideas about where to shop, eat, wear, cook and stay.” (I think I know just where she’ll tell me to shop.)

In order to promote my first book, I’ve started to wear makeup again, after a decades-long hiatus. Maybe Gwynnie could help me pick out the best shade of foundation. This all comes under the rubric of “wellness,” right? I mean, as long as we drink herbal tea, or “natural” booze, while we chat.

Goop Sag Harbor, open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, May 25–September 3, at 4 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. goop.com

Read more Hamptons Epicure.