Hamptons Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 25–28.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche

May 27, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

The second annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche officially kicks off summer in the Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend at the Southampton Arts Center. Over 40 rosés from the Hamptons, North Fork, France, Spain and beyond can be savored along with tastings from top New York City and East End restaurants, plus summertime brews, craft cocktails and more!

The party continues into the night with the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel. And, back by popular demand, the ultimate ’80s cover band: The Ronald Reagans Big ’80s Show—a true crowd favorite!

General admission is $140 for the main event from 5–8 p.m. VIP tickets are $190 and include event entry at 5 p.m. PLUS access to the VIP After Party from 8–10 p.m. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Limited tickets available at RoseHamptons.com

Memorial Day Garden Party

May 25–26, times vary

The Garden Club of East Hampton hosts its annual Garden Party, featuring a plant sale, silent auction and cocktail party on Friday from 6–8 p.m. The plant sale continues on Saturday from 9 a.m.–noon. Admission to Friday’s event is $50, and tickets can be purchased at the door. Free admission on Saturday.

Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton. gceasthampton.org

Art Show on the Green

May 25–27, times vary

The Montauk Artists’ Association holds its first juried art show of the summer on the Village Green in Montauk Village. Guests can view an assortment of paintings, jewelry and photography and meet the artists who created them. This event takes place rain or shine from noon–6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Montauk Village Green, Montauk. 631-668-5336, montaukartistsassociation.org

Edie Windsor’s Annual Backyard BBQ

May 26, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Judith Kasen-Windsor, Edie Windsor’s surviving spouse, continues her tradition of throwing a summer party benefiting organizations dedicated to serving LGBTQ youth. General admission is $75, and major donors can pay $300 for two tickets. Proceeds are split amongst The Hetrick Martin Institute, Live Out Loud, The Trevor Project and Southampton Volunteer Ambulance.

A private Southampton home, Southampton. edies-backyard-bbq-tkts.eventbrite.com

Light on Shadow Opening Reception

May 26, 6 p.m.

Blue Sphere Foundation presents a new exhibition that seeks to create an intimate journey through the reality of marine life under threat. The reception features a conversation with the show’s solo artist Shawn Heinrichs and curator Matthew Hockley Smith. They also lead a free gallery tour on May 28 at 11 a.m. Free.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ARF Designer Show House

May 26–28, times vary

Top interior decorators transform the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop into a designer show house, using furnishings from the shop and their own collections. Everything is for sale and proceeds directly support the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. The first night features a cocktail reception and requires tickets to participate: $250 VIP 5 p.m. entry or $150 GA 6 p.m. entry. On Sunday and Monday, shoppers may peruse the show house from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for a suggested donation of $10.

ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop, 17 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-0400 ext. 216, arfhamptons.org

Southampton Memorial Day Parade

May 28, 10:45 a.m.

Join the Southampton community in recognizing the men and women who serve America. The parade starts at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street and continues down Jobs Lane to Agawam Park. There is a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. following the parade. Refreshments are then served at Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Free.

First Presbyterian Church, 2 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org