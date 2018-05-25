East End Kids Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities on Memorial Day weekend, May 26–27, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Summer Camp @Ross Open House

May 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Parents can bring their young campers and join Ross School for an open house at the East Hampton campus. Campers can meet the instructors, tour the facilities and enjoy tasty snacks. Free.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5555, summercamp.ross.org

Planting Herbs and Flowers

May 26, 10 a.m.

Drianne Benner of North Fork Flower Farm and Jeri Woodhouse of A Taste of the North Fork will lead this fun family workshop on planting. Get your hands in the dirt and plant a kitchen garden. Perfect for children ages 5–10. Reservations requested by emailing office@ohsny.org or calling.

Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Memorial Day Weekend Block Party

May 26, 10 a.m.

Join the fun as the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) kicks off the season with its second annual community block party. The event features block building activities, DIY stomp rockets, crafts and games with community partners, chalk street art and the official debut of the updated crawler area. $14.

CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Free Children’s Carnival

May 27, 10 a.m.

Children of all ages can enjoy organic cotton candy, face painting, magic show, pony rides, carnival games, raffle prizes and more. This carnival is in loving memory of Bryan Jacobson OBM.

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane East Hampton. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

Life on the Farmstead: Meet the Oxen

May 27, 10 a.m.

Come spend a morning with resident ox team, Eddie and Dylan. Students will learn about oxen: their behavior, care, feeding and uses in the United States and around the world. The rest of the time is spent grooming the oxen and getting comfortable working around large animals. $8.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com