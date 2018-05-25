North Fork Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 26–30.

EDITOR’S PICK

Mighty North Fork Sprint Triathlon

May 27, 6:50 a.m.

This triathlon, hosted by Community Action Southold Town, is great for first-timers. It features a calm 500-meter Peconic Bay swim, a flat seven-mile bike ride and an equally scenic 3.5-mile run. No tandem or recumbent bikes are allowed. $135 individual racer, $155 relay team, plus a $15 USATriathlon license for all racers.

Cedar Beach, 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. eventpowerli.com/mighty-north-fork-sprint-triathlon

Southold Saturday Street Serenade

May 26, 12:30 p.m.

Ron Rothman hosts a song circle on Saturdays throughout the summer and invites the community to join in the fun. Participants should bring a string instrument, sheet music and a chair to enjoy an afternoon of creating music with fellow musicians. Free.

Rothman’s Department Store, 54100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3770, rothguitar.com

Music in the Vineyard Series with Dante

May 26, 1 p.m.

In the first show of his family-friendly vineyard series, Dan’s Best of the Best Male Performer Dante Mazzetti of the Spaghetti Westerners plays his unique brand of folk rock with Smokin’ Joe Haines on the upright bass. Sit among the grape vines and unwind to the smooth vocals of Dante. Free.

Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Bug Lighthouse Cruise & Tour

May 26, 4–6 p.m.

This family-friendly event includes a guided round-trip cruise from the Railroad Dock to the Long Beach Bar “Bug” Lighthouse in Orient. Guests can venture inside the lighthouse, ring its large bell and explore its rich history. $39, $62 seniors and military, $19 children 15 and under.

East End Seaport Museum, Third Street at the Ferry Dock, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

New Millennium Big Band Orchestra

May 26, 8 p.m.

Join the New Millennium Big Band Orchestra as they celebrate the coming of summer with the music of Frank Sinatra and friends. The night is jam-packed with jazz, wine and swing dancing, and it ends with a complimentary Champagne toast. Tickets $39–$49. The dining room opens at 6:30 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-751-2244, suffolktheater.com

Discovery Wetlands Cruise

May 27–30, times vary

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 27-passenger pontoon boat cruises through the organization’s 88-acre wetlands preserve for an educational tour. Cruises are scheduled according to the tide table: Sunday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m., Monday at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. $50.

Stony Brook Marine Service, 1 Shore Road, Stony Brook. 631-751-2244, wmho.org