What’s the owner of Peconic Gold Oysters, farmer Matthew Ketcham’s, favorite local dish? He says, “I love the Peconic Gold Friskafella that the Frisky Oyster in Greenport prepares. It’s scrumptious!” Meet Ketcham at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 and try his oysters for yourself. You may well find a favorite dish of your own among the many on offer from East End and New York restaurants.

Where are you from originally?

I’m from Patchogue, and went to school at the University of Rhode Island where I studied aquaculture and fisheries technology. While in Rhode Island I worked on commercial fishing and party boats. Eventually I returned to Long Island and served as captain on the Prime Time 3 out of Orient Point, where I learned even more about the water and running boats.

What has inspired your career the most?

All the moments of near disaster and hardships that I’ve overcome in order to keep doing what I do today and to survive in the tumultuous business of oyster aquaculture.

What’s your earliest food memory?

My mom using fresh ingredients from the garden and making wonderful, nutritious meals for my family.

How does living on the East End inform your work?

I communicate with chefs, people in the wine industry and other oyster farmers, in order to find ways to cater to people’s preferences and extend our product’s reach. On the oyster farm, it’s a rigorous process of trial and error as we learn how to better utilize our equipment to make the best use of our lease. The weather controls our plans and we’re constantly forced to adapt to it. We’ve had some close calls scalloping in the heart of winter amongst the cold, cold ice!

Which Long Island wines are you drinking?

Paumanok Vineyards, Lenz Winery and Bedell Cellars are some of my favorites.

What does the term “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Fresh fish, shellfish, vegetables and fruits on the plate.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

