How does living on the East End inform your winemaking?

Long Island Wine Country is beautiful—there are not many wine regions in the world where you can live on the ocean and make wine. The expression of our wines comes through our land and the sea. While much of our local wine is enjoyed in the summer months—[we’re] making wines that are reflective of this place while complementing the season and local cuisine.

When did you begin to truly appreciate wine?

Farming and winemaking traditions are ingrained with my Italian family, culture and cuisine. But while I was backpacking in Europe after high school, I was exposed to a wine, and a drinking, culture that was very different from what I grew up with.

What’s special about Long Island wine?

We’re the premier cool climate wine region in the U.S. There are many hot wine regions and some cold wine regions, but cool regions sit in the margins—in our case, surrounded by, and at the edge of, the sea! Cool climate wines have a vibrancy and natural balance, with moderate alcohol, elegant tannins and plenty of bright acidity. We’re able to achieve this in the most natural way without additives or intervention in the wines’ chemistry.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of winemakers?

Take your time, learn as much as you can about what makes this place unique and form your own opinions. As the quote goes: If your life’s work can be accomplished in your lifetime, you’re not thinking big enough.

What is it about rosé that has so captured the imagination here on the East End?

Rosé is a versatile and quaffable summer staple. If we are compared to Provence, I would prefer to say Monaco!

What’s an unusual wine-and-food pairing you suggest trying?

Red wine with seafood! There’s nothing like just-caught local fish from Southold Fish Market. Our wines are acid-driven and pair perfectly. Not just our whites and rosés, but our medium-bodied low-oaked reds show great! Try an untraditional summer pairing like a slightly chilled red wine and some fresh fish or shellfish.

What else would you like our readers to know about dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?Our small farms, fishing, wineries and restaurants together are on the path to creating something unique. A true localized cuisine that’s reflective of this place, a symbiotic relationship supporting the whole environment and agriculture system to the table.

