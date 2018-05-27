We’ve made it easy for you to take Palmer Vineyards Winemaker Miguel Martin’s advice: “Don’t rush. Take your time to enjoy a glass of wine made on Long Island. Try to meet the winemakers, vineyard managers and hospitality people who share a passion for the wines of this region.” You can meet Martin and a host of other wine producers at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. Of course there will also be oodles of food. Martin hails from Spain where he learned to appreciate wine, wine pairings and living the good life. As he says, “I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon by the beach than sipping rosé with friends and family.”

What’s your earliest wine-related memory?

Spending time with my father tasting wine. My father was my biggest influence—he was truly a wine aficionado with passion for wine.

When did you begin to truly appreciate wine?

I fell in love with wine when I was 15-years-old and decided to make this my career.

How does living on the East End inform your winemaking?

Long Island is a unique place to make delicious, well-balanced wines—perfect for pairing with our coastal food.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of winemakers?

Be curious and take chances. I constantly taste wine, as this is part of my job. I spend a lot of time (money too) buying and tasting wines from all over the world.

What’s your favorite wine to take on an East End picnic?

A bottle of sauvignon blanc or albarino, with some fresh seafood.

How do you like to spend your “off time” on the East End in summer?

I share a bottle of wine with my family around the dinner table. Gardening and taking care of my vegetable patch.

What else would you like our readers to know about dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?

Explore and visit our wineries. Think outside the box and try our delicious wines. Long Island is truly a world wine destination for serious wine aficionados. [We produce] well-balanced and aromatic wines that perfectly pair with our local foods: oyster, scallops, duck, etc.

What’s the best quote you’ve heard about wine?

“Wine is sunlight held together by water.” —Galileo Galilee

What would you say to toast to summer 2018?

Salud!

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

