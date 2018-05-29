Adrian Grenier and Other Notables Attend ‘Light on Shadow’ Opening

The opening of Southampton Arts Center’s newest exhibition, Light on Shadow, on Saturday drew some notable guests, including Entourage star and Quogue resident Adrian Grenier.

Environmental photographer and Emmy-award winning cinematographer Shawn Heinrich, whose work is on view, also attended his opening. Curated by Matthew Hockley Smith and presented with the Blue Sphere Foundation, the show sets photos of stunning marine life against photos of humans’ destructive impact on the maritime environment.

Local veterinarian and animal advocate Scarlett Magda, of Veterinarians Without Borders, was also in attendance.

Grenier, best know for his role as Vincent Chase on the HBO TV series, Entourage, is also an environmentalist and co-founder of Lonely Whale. His organization collaborates with environmental campaigns and initiatives to help them better promote their causes in order to “sell” a healthy ocean.

Emma Bloomberg, founder and CEO of Murmuration (a political nonprofit) and daughter of Mayor Michael Bloomberg, also attended the event along with philanthropist and entrepreneur Simone Levinson, co-chair for the Southampton Arts Center.

While guests sipped on Bombay Sapphire specialty cocktails, Wölffer wines and Blue Point beers, cameras rolled as Heinrich and his work was filmed for the upcoming third season of Netflix series, Tales by Light. The show, originally aired on National Geographic, focuses on photographers who tell a story by capturing images around the world.

According to SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin, the episode will hopefully “create a great deal of attention for what Shawn does in his efforts to expose the shark fin trade and…the killing of manta rays for their gills.” Kirwin notes that Tales by Light will be great exposure for the Southampton Arts Center.

Heinrich and Smith later hosted an artist talk in which they discussed Light on Shadow and the former’s life as a photographer and conservationist. According to Kirwin, they spoke of his strategy for getting such “incredible shots,” his favorite works and what creature he feels most connected to (the manta ray).

Many Hamptonites viewed the Light on Shadow exhibition on Sunday, May 27 at Dan’s second annual Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche. The exhibit is now open to the public through July 16. Regular viewing hours are Thursday–Monday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton).

Heinrich’s documentary, Racing Extinction, is screening at SAC this Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.