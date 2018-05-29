Enjoy National Coq Au Vin Day with Dan’s Best East End French Cuisine

Who would’ve thought that America would have a National Day for a traditionally French dish? Nonetheless, Coq Au Vin is delicious fare that quite honestly deserves to be celebrated.
Coq Au Vin consists of chicken braised in red wine, fatty bacon, sautéed onions, garlic and mushrooms. The origins of the dish are nearly impossible to pin down as braised stews, particularly chicken cooked in wine, have been prepared since ancient times. However, according to Fine Dining Lovers, the name of the spread suggests it was originally a peasant meal, considering its use of coq (rooster) instead of poulet (chicken).
The dish really became famous when Julia Child’s cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, majorly influenced the popularity of French cuisine in the United States. Since then, it has been adapted to include different regional wines and root vegetables, but the traditional recipe is still considered one of Child’s signature dishes.
If you’re not much of a cook or you’re just craving escargot instead, there are plenty of options on the East End to choose from. Kick off this minor holiday by visiting one of Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best restaurants for French Cuisine.
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at dansbotb.com.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Stone Creek Inn
405, Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com
Gold
Pierre’s
2468, Main Street, Bridgehampton
631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com
Silver (tie)
Le Charlot
36 Main Street, Southampton
631-353-3222, lecharlot.us
Silver (tie)
Bistro Ete
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-500-9085, bistroete.com
Bronze (tie)
Le Chef
75 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-8581, lechefbistro.com
Bronze (tie)
Almond Restaurant
1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton
631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum (tie)
La Plage
131 Creek Road, Wading River
631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com
Platinum (tie)
The North Fork Table & Inn
57225 Main Road, Southold
631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Gold
Mirabelle
150 Main Street, Stony Brook
631-751-0555
Silver
La Cuvée
326 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-0066, greenporterhotel.com/restaurant