Enjoy National Coq Au Vin Day with Dan’s Best East End French Cuisine

Who would’ve thought that America would have a National Day for a traditionally French dish? Nonetheless, Coq Au Vin is delicious fare that quite honestly deserves to be celebrated.

Coq Au Vin consists of chicken braised in red wine, fatty bacon, sautéed onions, garlic and mushrooms. The origins of the dish are nearly impossible to pin down as braised stews, particularly chicken cooked in wine, have been prepared since ancient times. However, according to Fine Dining Lovers, the name of the spread suggests it was originally a peasant meal, considering its use of coq (rooster) instead of poulet (chicken).

The dish really became famous when Julia Child’s cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, majorly influenced the popularity of French cuisine in the United States. Since then, it has been adapted to include different regional wines and root vegetables, but the traditional recipe is still considered one of Child’s signature dishes.

If you’re not much of a cook or you’re just craving escargot instead, there are plenty of options on the East End to choose from. Kick off this minor holiday by visiting one of Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best restaurants for French Cuisine.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at dansbotb.com.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Stone Creek Inn

405, Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

Gold

Pierre’s

2468, Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Silver (tie)

Le Charlot

36 Main Street, Southampton

631-353-3222, lecharlot.us

Silver (tie)

Bistro Ete

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Bronze (tie)

Le Chef

75 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-8581, lechefbistro.com

Bronze (tie)

Almond Restaurant

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum (tie)

La Plage

131 Creek Road, Wading River

631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com

Platinum (tie)

The North Fork Table & Inn

57225 Main Road, Southold

631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Gold

Mirabelle

150 Main Street, Stony Brook

631-751-0555

Silver

La Cuvée

326 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-0066, greenporterhotel.com/restaurant