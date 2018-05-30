Dan’s Rosé Soirée Kicked Off Summer 2018 in Style

The second annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Porsche kicked off summer 2018 in elegant, delicious Hamptons style at Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 27. The first Dan’s Taste of Summer event of the season, it was a night of pink drink, pink clothes, good times and some unforgettable moments…

Of course, there was oodles of rosé, Bai Beverage Antioxidant Infusions and some primo sake, beer, vodka, tequila, bourbon and other bevvies.

Rosé isn’t just for wine anymore. Crispin Rosé Hard Cider was a real hit. It’s so smooth because it’s actually partly peary—you know, pear juice mixed with the apple. Yes, please!

Those gorgeous Porches had every guest talking about long summertime drives though the Hamptons.

Five words: Rosé Piscine on ice. Nice!

While winning the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Shinnecock Hills (June 11–17) might be out of the question for most sports fans, anyone at Rosé Soirée could get their picture taken with the coveted USGA trophy. How cool is that?

Pugliese Estate Vineyards honored the Hamptons’ most storied home with their 2016 Grey Gardens Rosé, released in conjunction with the Edith Bouvier Beale book Grey Gardens: A Life in Pictures, by Eva Marie Beale with a foreword by Montauk’s own Peter Beard.

Prêt-à-Fleur had an array of stunning roses on display, including an incredible American flag rose in its own box for Memorial Day. Each guest also left with a rose—they last three years and would look great pinned to a sport coat this summer.

Haikara introduced the Hamptons to the glory of fruit sake with their Asian Citrus and Asian Peach pours.

That Green Goddess crab-and-cucumber creation from Preston House Chef Matty Boudreau proved he just may be a god after all.

Despite no specific call for people to do so, a large number of guests took it upon themselves to dress in pink, honoring the evening’s wine of choice and creating a fun, celebratory scene. Pink articles of clothing and accessories included hats, hat bands, headbands, sunglasses, earrings, scarves, dress shirts, polo shirts, tops, slacks (those classic salmon pants counted), blazers, blouses, tote bags, handbags, high heels, sneakers, an evening bag in the shape of a bottle of rose, skirts, dresses, sandals, T-shirts, wristbands, lanyards.

Best of luck to the two gentlemen asking if they’d look like Matthew McConaughey if they sipped enough of his Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon.

DJ Ria Ria rocked the house with an all-ages mix of classics like Cool and the Gang, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Queen and yes—God help us this IS the Hamptons—the Bee Gees. Rock on!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the Saaz staffer serving up their Indian classics asked, “A small portion of everything?” it was clear: This is definitely the Hamptons.

Paraco was in the house, making friends and handing out some cool swag, not to mention raffle tickets for a NY Mets and a NY Yankees game—no local baseball fan would be ignored!

Overheard: “Spiro’s meatballs—oh my God!” Who knew chicken meatballs could be so delicious?

We lost track counting the number of smiles that lit up people’s faces right after they sipped the bubbly Anna Codorniu.

The only color to challenge pink throughout the night? That effervescent Aperol orange.

Harbor Hot Tubs brought a watery good-time vibe to the only Dan’s Taste of Summer event not celebrated on the waterfront.

Whole Le Crepe’s Lemon-Berry Crepe with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream could be eaten, guests learned, in one bite!

Southampton Social Club’s Braised Short Rib Slider and Union Cantina’s Mahi Taco transported tasters to a summer barbecue on the beach!

Few things pair better with rosé than a freshly shucked oyster. Just as the folks at Peconic Gold Oysters (we did…many times!)

Crystal chandeliers, roses and driftwood details created ambiance throughout the tents, which were bigger and better than ever this year!

The Shock Carnival Cones were such a fun (and delicious) VIP exclusive treat—and made for Instagram!

We didn’t exactly have beach weather, but that Corona Premier sure did make it feel like we had sand beneath our toes and rays shining down.

Even vegetarians had plenty of options, including the delicious eggplant from Merakia. And rosé is meat and dairy free!

Who won’t be wearing that nifty wine-glass-holding necklace all summer long?

Great to see NY Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. and his wife, NancyLynn, enjoying themselves at their first Dan’s Taste of Summer event of the year.

And did you spot Dan’s Papers and Green Monkeys artist Mickey Paraskevas—with his wife and, as always, beloved mother in-law Priscilla Bruno?

The Lufthansa Heist author and Dan’s Literary Festival regular Daniel Simone was also in the house.

Speaking of “house,” Full House Organic made a wonderful and surprising Citrus Ceviche Salmon wrapped in cucumber with a sesame vinaigrette drizzle, courtesy of Chef Dino Vlacich. These tasty bites were as tender and flavorful as could be, and gone as quickly as they could be plated.

A surprising three restaurants offered octopus. Canal Café chef Paul Hodges’s Grilled Octopus Salad was so good and tender it turned several uneasy guests back to eating the eight-legged sea beast.

The brilliant photographs from Shawn Heinrichs’ exhibition Light on Shadow made a perfect backdrop for the event inside the Southampton Arts Center. Shots of blue waters, majestic marine life and even a few nude bodies filled the rooms.

Overheard: “That’s Dan!” “Dan who?” The Dan.” Yes, more than one person went full-on fangirl over meeting the Dan Rattiner.

North Fork Chocolate Executive Chef Steven Biscari-Amaral provided some decadent chocolate shots for the After Party, including S’Mores Pie, Flourless Belgian Chocolate Torte and Sea Salt Caramel Cashew.

Eighties music was a great choice for the VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel—young or old, it seemed everyone was singing along to the Ronald Reagans…and their not one but TWO encores!

People-watching at Dan’s Taste of Summer events is always fun. The photo-op area at Bai’s rose-covered wall was particularly entertaining.

Quote of the night: “I can’t stop drinking about you.”

Dan’s Taste of Summer continues with the all-new Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on July 7, Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by New York Prime Beef on July 20, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Farrell Building Company on July 21 and Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on August 4. Get more information and tickets at DansTasteofSummer.com.