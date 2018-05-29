Videos

Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2018 – Thank You!

Dan’s Hamptons Media’s second annual Dan's Rosé Soirée Presented by Porsche.

Kevin Wood/Dan's Hamptons Media May 29, 2018

Dan’s Hamptons Media’s second annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Porsche kicked off summer 2018 in elegant, delicious Hamptons style at Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 27. The first Dan’s Taste of Summer event of the season, it was a night of pink drink, pink clothes and good times. Thank you to all who attended and made it such a special night!

Dan’s Taste of Summer continues with GrillHampton, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and more! Visit danstasteofsummer.com for tickets and info about these and all our upcoming events.

