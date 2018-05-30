East End Celebs Celebrate People Magazine Editor’s Hamptons Wedding

People Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle got married to TV writer/producer Matt Whitney at the exclusive Bridgehampton Club on Saturday, May 26, and of the 120 guests, over a dozen were A-list celebrities, including a few from the East End.



Southampton couple Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos hosted the festivities along with their daughters Harper and Elliot. Wentworth also masterfully created the wedding cake and flower arrangements. The intimate ceremony was officiated by Disney/ABC TV Group executive Kevin Brockman.

East Enders in attendance included Bridgehampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Hamptonites Katie Couric and John Molner, Hamptons fans Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and Shelter Islander Andy Cohen. Other celebrity guests included Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, Lara Spencer and Rick McVey, Tony Kushner and Mark Harris, Judith Light, Abigail Spencer, Joel Schumacher and Kathy Najimy.

The grooms felt the love and support from family and friends on both sides of the aisle. Whitney’s parents, Miriam and Mason Whitney, flew in from Denver, Colorado, and Cagle’s mom, Cleta Cagle Bradley, arrived from Lubbock, Texas. Najimy, one of Cagle’s closest friends, and Amanda Armstrong, Whitney’s dear friend, spoke at the wedding.

Cagle told People, “The best part was the fried chicken. No wait, the best part was marrying Matt! And then the fried chicken. And my friend Ali’s homemade chocolate wedding cake.”

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!