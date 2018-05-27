House & Home

Frederico Azevedo’s Unlimited Earth Care Turns 25

Happy Silver Anniversary!

Danielle Hamptons Team May 27, 2018
Frederico Azevedo of Unlimited Earth Care, Photo: Courtesy Unlimited Earth Care
Courtesy Unlimited Earth Care

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Unlimited Earth Care, with premier landscape designer Frederico Azevedo at the helm. Originally from Brazil, Azevedo made his way to the Hamptons via stints in London, Oxford and New York City. His first job in New York was in Japanese landscaping, something he was very familiar with, having come from Brazil, which, he tells me, has a large Japanese population.

Frederico developed his own company in 1993, focusing on a sustainable approach to landscaping. He believes in using native or well-adapted breeds of plants as much as possible in his work. Some examples he mentions are lupine, goldenrod, laurels, holly and dogwood—and this is just a sampling of the vast stable he plays with.

Azevedo approaches each project as a work of art, almost like live flower arrangements. He plays with height and texture, working to achieve the perfect mix of color and greenery. He looks at the architecture of the house, and designs the landscaping to complement the style of the home. I could sense Azevedo’s genuine love for what he does as he spoke, telling me, “It’s a very detailed, beautiful process. I have a passion for color and flowers.”

He works with a team of designers and landscapers, some of whom have been with him for 23 years, who share his sensibility. Azevedo describes his clientele as being well traveled and looking for what’s coming next, not what’s happening now.  He keeps his finger on the pulse, attending trade shows, staying in touch with young up-and-coming designers, and through extensive travel in the off season.

His peak season is April through the Fourth of July, when people have completed major renovations and are looking to finish their homes with the perfect outdoor space. In his free time, Azevedo says he loves to paddleboard in Sag Harbor, cycle in the hills of Shelter Island and eat at Sunset Beach. He grabs coffee at Jack’s, and invites friends every Sunday to go boating and to barbecue at his home in Bridgehampton.

Azevedo’s inspiration for setting down roots in the Hamptons, came from the fascinating mix of environments, he says, telling me that in one drive you’ll see wooded forest, farm fields, dunes and the waterfront. He likens the light here to the south of France, saying, “There’s nowhere more beautiful in the world than the Hamptons.” And he should know!

Frederico’s Five Must Haves this Season from Unlimited Earth Care

Citronella outdoor body spray: Outdoor body spray, formulated with citronella oil to keep bugs away. $25.
Butterfly pool float: Inflates over 4 feet wide. $40.
Tantuvi rug: Made out of 100% Hemp. Offered in two sizes—4’ x 6’ ($350) and 5’ x 7’ ($500).
Rose Gold Planter: Made out of fiberglass and for indoor use only. $575.
Tara Planter with Succulents: Made out of fiberglass. $70.

 

Unlimited Earth Care, 2249 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton, 631-725-7551, unlimitedearthcare.com.

