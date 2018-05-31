Hamptons Event Highlights: June 1–2, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 1–2.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale and Auction Benefit Gala

June 2, 5 p.m.

The 26th annual gala benefits the Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 117th year of running summer camps and year-round programs for physically challenged children on the East End. The Southampton-based organization is dedicated to helping their campers develop physically and emotionally.

The gala features live, silent and wine auctions, as well as an extraordinary home furnishings and antiques sale. The auctions include items from top names in fashion, jewelry, travel, fine dining, entertainment, sports, health and beauty. The fabulous furniture sale showcases choice and rare antiques, gently used and new home furnishings, designer furniture, lamps, paintings, framed prints, fabrics, decorative accessories and more. Tickets $250–$500.

Southampton Fresh Air Home, 36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org

Anchor: A Whale of a Show

June 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sag Harbor today, while no longer engaged in the whaling industry, is still home to active seafarers and fishermen. All share a common love for and draw inspiration from, this area’s natural environs and the sea. The exhibition, curated by Dan and Susan Rizzie, is on view through June 17. Free.

Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is Screening

June 1, 1 p.m.

In this 1970 concert documentary, Elvis Presley returns from 13 years of concentrating on movie roles to perform his “Summer Festival” run of shows in Las Vegas. The film follows Presley through rehearsals, relaxation and performance and looks at the fan culture surrounding the shows. Free.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Southampton House Tour: An Insider’s View

June 2, 1 p.m.

Tour participants will experience houses that illustrate Southampton’s unique architectural history from colonial days to present. A Champagne reception catered by Sant Ambroeus will follow the tour at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers Mansion. $95 in advance, $110 day of.

Thomas Halsey Homestead, 249 South Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

PPHP’s Annual East End Benefit

June 2, 5 p.m.

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) hosts the New York debut of Niki Johnson’s provocative piece “Hills & Valleys,” constructed out of signage from abandoned Planned Parenthood health centers. Johnson will speak about her inspiration and the important role of art activism in her practice. $250, young adults $150.

LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. pphp.org

How Art Saved an Island

June 2, 6 p.m.

Zita Cobb, creator of Shorefast and the mysterious inn pictured above, gives an informative talk about art, film, culture, economics, sustainability, impact and how she helped save Fogo Island in Canada. This Sag Harbor Partnership event is free and open to the public, but reservations are strongly suggested.

Pierson High School, 200 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

Fellow Travelers World Premiere

June 2, 8 p.m.

Set during the Hollywood Blacklist period, this play examines the relationship between silver screen artists Arthur Miller, Elia Kazan and Marilyn Monroe. The show runs through June 17 with evening performances Tuesday through Sunday and matinées on Sunday and Wednesday.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org