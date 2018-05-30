Parrish Screens ‘Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future’

This Friday, June 1, the Parrish Art Museum screens Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future, a film about Finnish-American modernist architect Eero Saarinen who designed St. Louis’ iconic Gateway Arch and the General Motors Technical Center in Michigan. A Q&A with the film’s director and producer Peter Rosen follows the screening.

Some of Saarinen’s other projects include Yale University’s Ingalls Rink, Morse College and Ezra Stiles College; New York’s TWA Flight Center at JFK International Airport; Virginia’s Dulles Airport and the modernist tulip chair. He was a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects and a member of the National Institute of Arts and Letters. He was given the First Honor award of the American Institute of Architects twice, in 1955 and 1956, and their gold medal in 1962. However, his sudden death at the age of 51 halted one of America’s great, influential architecture careers, one that continues to inspire and astound people today.

The documentary, which originally aired on PBS in 2016 as part of their American Masters series, follows Saarinen’s son Eric Saarinen as he travels to his father’s various works to reflect on his legacy. With incredible drone footage, shot in 6K, the film allows a never-before-seen perspective of some of America’s most astonishing buildings and structures.

The film is being presented at the Parrish in collaboration with Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, which just celebrated its 10th year in 2017. Each year, they host a film festival in Sag Harbor with the aim to “bring the work of talented documentary filmmakers to new audiences.” To find out more about the festival, visit ht2ff.com.

The screening takes place June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum (279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill). Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for members, students and children, and they include admission to the museum.

To order tickets, visit parrishart.org or call 631-283-2118. To learn more about the film, visit pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/eero-saarinen-film.