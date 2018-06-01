East End Kids Event Highlights: June 1–6, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, June 1–6.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Algebra II Regents Review

June 6, 7 p.m.

Instructor Art Christianson leads a review session for teens preparing to take the Algebra II Regents. The program is free, but online registration is encouraged.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Cookies & Coloring & Trivia

June 1, 3 p.m.

Come down to East Hampton Library’s Young Adults Room for some relaxing cookies and coloring! New this year, trivia has proven to be a fun and exciting addition. This free event is for high school students, and registration is required online or with a YA librarian.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Playful Learning Toddler and Me Lab

June 2, 9:30 a.m.

Each week the class explores engaging topics through an interdisciplinary lens that focuses on the development of early literacy, math, science, fine-motor and social skills. Parents and children leave each session with a hands-on project, lots of helpful resources and suggestions for follow-up activities. For parents and children 1–2. $50.

Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574, playfullearning.net

Lego Minecraft

June 5, 3:45 p.m.

Children can test their building skills with Minecraft inspired Lego pieces and create their own project to display in the Rogers Memorial Library Family Room. For grades K–5. Free.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283 0774, myrml.org

Portfolio Prep with Reiki and Mindfulness

June 6, 5:30 p.m.

Instructor Jo-Anne Delaposta leads students in the age-old practices of reiki and mindfulness to build a solid, strong portfolio for any adjudication process. New students should come with their portfolio, questions and a list of areas that they need help with. This is the first class in the session ending July 11. $120 for the session.

East End Arts School,141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org