East End Kids Event Highlights: June 10–14, 2018

EDITOR’S PICK

You Are You and LGBTQ Youth

June 14, 7 p.m.

Lindsay Morris, author of You Are You, a book that documents an annual weekend summer camp for gender-creative children and their families, speaks to families and individuals of all ages about the You Are You project. Then, hear from Pierson Middle High-School’s Gay Straight Alliance in a panel discussion. Free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Waffle Bar and Chocolate Fountain Sunday Fun Day

June 10, 11 a.m.­

Swing by the North Fork Chocolate Company and build your own waffle with fresh fruits, real maple syrup and butter. Indulge in the Belgian Chocolate Fountain, homemade fruit syrups and so much more. While you’re there, have fun with board games, toys, and coloring. This event is $13 for adults and $9 for children 3–8.

North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Nunsense at Gateway

June 10, 8 p.m.

Come on down to The Gateway for a barrel of laughs for adults and older children with zany songs and never-ending smiles. The show is set as a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. This updated show is a timeless riot and is not to be missed! Tickets range from $59–$89.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Childcare for U.S. Open

June 11–15, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Childcare Center of the Hamptons provides backup care for all U.S. Open attendees. Preregistration enrollment packets must be filled out prior to child attending. Call today to reserve your spot. Infant through Preschool.

Childcare Center of the Hamptons, 502 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3331, cchamptons.com

Music Together by the Dunes

June 13, 10:30 a.m.

Bond with your child while you stimulate creativity and support learning through music. Sing, play instruments, dance and play with tones and rhythms while experiencing parental education. For children infant to age 5 and their adult caregiver. $250 (20% sibling discount).

Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton 800-728-2692, mtbythedunes.com