Get a Taste of East End Recipes with Delish Celebrity Snackdown

Last week, Delish posted a video pitting Hamptonite Jimmy Buffett’s margarita recipe against Matthew McConaughey’s. The author of Margaritaville: The Cookbook uses a straightforward recipe: his own brand of tequila, lime, sugar and triple sec in a glass with a salted rim. Taste-tasters remarked that Buffet’s mix is “classic” and “not too overpowering.” McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Margarita, on the other hand, mixes tequila with tonic water, citrus soda and cranberry juice. This mixture was deemed “really tart” and “weird.” And the victory went to the king of the parrotheads.

Buffett isn’t the only East Ender with a popular recipe that Delish put to the test on their Celebrity Snackdown series; their very first episode featured Snoop Dogg’s fried chicken covered in BBQ chip crumbs versus Alton Brown’s recipe using an overnight buttermilk brine. The critics said Snoop’s was “perfectly crispy” and “tastes more like what [one] would get at a restaurant.”

Barefoot Contessa cookbook author Ina Garten went up against East Hampton lifestyles diva Martha Stewart in the battle of the carrot cakes. Garten uses vegetable oil, pineapple, walnuts and raisins. Stewart’s three-layer cake uses butter, brown sugar and pecans. It was a close call, but the taste-testers weren’t the biggest fans of Garten’s fruit additions, so Stewart was declared the winner.

Guacamole is a famously Hispanic side, so to pit East Hamptonite Beyoncé’s recipe against Eva Longoria’s is a little unfair. Longoria uses Serrano chili peppers, diced avocados and substitutes limes with lemons. Beyoncé’s recipe calls for onions, tomatoes, garlic and lime juice. It should come as no surprise that the Latina’s guacamole was victorious. Sorry Bey.

And finally, Amagansett actress Gwyneth Paltrow had her carbonara compared to that of Giada De Laurentiis. Paltrow’s recipe is simple: pancetta, bucatini and Parmesan cheese. De Laurentiis’s most popular carbonara recipe of the four published adds shredded chicken, toasted walnuts and a lemon zest. Simplicity and “blissful fattiness” won this round, with all taste-testers agreeing that Paltrow’s was the clear winner.