Givenchy Dresses Beyoncé and Jay-Z for On the Run II Tour

East Hampton power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be performing their next tour in style. French luxury fashion brand Givenchy announced Friday, June 8, that it will provide costumes for the duo’s 2018 On the Run II Tour.

The new collaboration comes as a result of the previously successful partnership when the Parisian fashion house designed their wardrobe for the first On the Run Tour. This time around, Givenchy Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller created exclusive avant-garde outfits, which draw inspiration largely from her latest Haute Couture collection. Major design elements of the collection include hand-embroidered motifs crystal grids.

Disclosing one outfit apiece, Keller revealed Jay-Z’s opening look to be an optical white, double-breasted tuxedo worn with a mat silk t-shirt. The sharp-shouldered, elegant look is a customized adaption of a look from the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2018 men’s Haute Couture collection.

Beyoncé’s finale look is a bodysuit with an oversized bow detail adapted from the Fall-Winter 2018 ready-to-wear collection. It’s paired with a long, detachable skirt in bonded lace and hand-embroidered with priceless crystals.

Givenchy isn’t the only luxury fashion house designing for Beyoncé and Jay-Z on this tour though. French design brands Balmain and Mugler also contributed costumes for the On the Run II Tour, as did Italian fashion giant Gucci.

The international On the Run II Tour launched on June 6 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The tour is scheduled to play 48 dates in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom through October 4 of this year. Highlights of the tour include a Bastille Day concert at the French national stadium, Stade de France, located on the outskirts of Paris on July 14 and their only New York stop at the New Era Field in Buffalo on August 18. It’s a shame they’re not coming to New York City or Long Island, but driving upstate for a concert isn’t really a deterrent for true members of the BeyHive.