Golf Terms to Know for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Webster’s Dictionary defines “golf” as “an outdoor game, played on a large course with a small, hard rubber
ball, with a set of clubs with wooden or metal heads, the object being to drive the ball into a series of variously
located four-inch holes with the fewest possible strokes.” We should all be familiar with that. But just as with baseball and its RBI, WAR and ERA, golf has countless specialized terms.
So if you’re headed out to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, read up here on what some of those terms mean (and don’t mean) so you’re not left scratching your head.
Approach
The hours spent in traffic on the way to Shinnecock Hills
A shot hit towards the green
Backspin
A hip, new dance move all the kids are doing
The rotation of a hit ball, making it fly higher and stop or spin backward upon hitting the ground
Birdie
Young beach bunny
A score of one under par
Bogey
Betty Bacall’s husband
A score of one over par
Break
The time thirsty golfer spends at the bar while the match is going on
The amount a putt will curve given all sorts of factors
Bunker
Where the East End summer staff is housed
An obstacle generally comprising sand or grass
Caddie
The guy you accidentally woke up next to
A person hired to carry clubs
Carry
A Sarah Jessica Parker sighting
The distance the ball flies in the air
Chip and Run
Snacking on the go
A shot that spends more time on the ground than in the air
Cut Shot
Photoshopped image from which your former best friend has been cropped
A shot that results in a soft fade and produced backspin causing the ball to stop quickly
Divot
A diving board for dogs
The turf displaced when taking a shot
Double Bogey
Messy accident
A score of 3 under par
Eagle
Seagull watching the action
A score of 2 under par on a hole
Fade
A fresh haircut
Shot that flies slightly left to right
Fluffy Lie
When you say your sweater is cashmere but…
A ball resting atop long grass
Fried Egg
Breakfast at Cove Deli in Sag Harbor
A ball buried in the sand
Grand Slam
Breakfast at the Open
The four major professional championships, of which the U.S. Open is one
Grain
Whatever is growing
The direction in which the grass grows
Hitter
Something you drink before a chaser
A player whose swing is forceful and aggressive
Lag
That feeling after spending hours in traffic on the way to Shinnecock
A shot designed to finish short of the target
Long Irons
Tall men named Jeremy
The 1-4 irons (clubs)
Middle Irons
Forearm jewelry
The 5-7 irons
Par
Despite how badly you want a drink, they did not say “bar”
The score a player is expected to make on a given hole
Pinch Shot
A photo, using a trick of perspective, showing someone pinching the sun or moon
Clean shot played around the green
Rap
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are not believed to be attending
To putt with a short, firm stroke
Release
Something one must sign due to the Open being nationally broadcast
The act of hitting the ball squarely, producing a powerful shot
Scoring Clubs
A place for “swingers”
Driver, putter and sand wedge
Shank
Baby shark
A ball struck poorly
Short Game
Popular investment strategy
Shots played on and around the green
Slice
Dinner at Dan’s Best of the Best Pizza spot, Citarella
A ball that curves drastically from left to right
Swinger
We can’t be sure, but, the couple next to you at the 15th hole…
A player whose swing is based on timing and rhythm, as opposed to a “hitter”
Tee Box
The Queen’s private seat
Area in which the golfer starts a hole
Whiff
The smell of money
A complete miss
Get more info about the 118th U.S. Open Golf Championship, and how to prepare, here.