Golf Terms to Know for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Webster’s Dictionary defines “golf” as “an outdoor game, played on a large course with a small, hard rubber

ball, with a set of clubs with wooden or metal heads, the object being to drive the ball into a series of variously

located four-inch holes with the fewest possible strokes.” We should all be familiar with that. But just as with baseball and its RBI, WAR and ERA, golf has countless specialized terms.

So if you’re headed out to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, read up here on what some of those terms mean (and don’t mean) so you’re not left scratching your head.

Approach

The hours spent in traffic on the way to Shinnecock Hills

A shot hit towards the green

Backspin

A hip, new dance move all the kids are doing

The rotation of a hit ball, making it fly higher and stop or spin backward upon hitting the ground

Birdie

Young beach bunny

A score of one under par

Bogey

Betty Bacall’s husband

A score of one over par

Break

The time thirsty golfer spends at the bar while the match is going on

The amount a putt will curve given all sorts of factors

Bunker

Where the East End summer staff is housed

An obstacle generally comprising sand or grass

Caddie

The guy you accidentally woke up next to

A person hired to carry clubs

Carry

A Sarah Jessica Parker sighting

The distance the ball flies in the air

Chip and Run

Snacking on the go

A shot that spends more time on the ground than in the air

Cut Shot

Photoshopped image from which your former best friend has been cropped

A shot that results in a soft fade and produced backspin causing the ball to stop quickly

Divot

A diving board for dogs

The turf displaced when taking a shot

Double Bogey

Messy accident

A score of 3 under par

Eagle

Seagull watching the action

A score of 2 under par on a hole

Fade

A fresh haircut

Shot that flies slightly left to right

Fluffy Lie

When you say your sweater is cashmere but…

A ball resting atop long grass

Fried Egg

Breakfast at Cove Deli in Sag Harbor

A ball buried in the sand

Grand Slam

Breakfast at the Open

The four major professional championships, of which the U.S. Open is one

Grain

Whatever is growing

The direction in which the grass grows

Hitter

Something you drink before a chaser

A player whose swing is forceful and aggressive

Lag

That feeling after spending hours in traffic on the way to Shinnecock

A shot designed to finish short of the target

Long Irons

Tall men named Jeremy

The 1-4 irons (clubs)

Middle Irons

Forearm jewelry

The 5-7 irons

Par

Despite how badly you want a drink, they did not say “bar”

The score a player is expected to make on a given hole

Pinch Shot

A photo, using a trick of perspective, showing someone pinching the sun or moon

Clean shot played around the green

Rap

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are not believed to be attending

To putt with a short, firm stroke

Release

Something one must sign due to the Open being nationally broadcast

The act of hitting the ball squarely, producing a powerful shot

Scoring Clubs

A place for “swingers”

Driver, putter and sand wedge

Shank

Baby shark

A ball struck poorly

Short Game

Popular investment strategy

Shots played on and around the green

Slice

Dinner at Dan’s Best of the Best Pizza spot, Citarella

A ball that curves drastically from left to right

Swinger

We can’t be sure, but, the couple next to you at the 15th hole…

A player whose swing is based on timing and rhythm, as opposed to a “hitter”

Tee Box

The Queen’s private seat

Area in which the golfer starts a hole

Whiff

The smell of money

A complete miss

Get more info about the 118th U.S. Open Golf Championship, and how to prepare, here.