Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club to Boast New Italian-Inspired Menu

As previously reported in Behind the Hedges, Gurney’s Resorts bought the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina this past May, adding another 35 acres of dockage and grounds to their property.

Gurney’s new acquisition will be getting a $13 million dollar revamp to its 107 guest rooms, ballroom, meeting rooms and three restaurants this winter, which follows closely behind the redesign of the original Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa last year.

The Montauk Yacht Club is home to the largest marina in the Hamptons, so it’s no wonder Gurney’s wanted to draw major influence from the sea for its new menu.

Gurney’s Resorts has again paired with boutique hospitality group, LDV Hospitality—known for Scarpetta Beach, Tillie’s and The Beach Club of Montauk, among others—and they’re shaking up the menu at the newly dubbed Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina.

LDV’s Corporate Executive Chef is Paolo Dorigato who leads the company’s 29 restaurants in eight cities. He was previously the executive chef of The Rainbow Room in NYC, Cipriani Wall Street and helped earn Bravo’s Best New Restaurant award in 2015 at Dolce Italian in Miami.

Executive Chef Chris Jaeckle, however, will be overseeing all menu operations for Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, including the new menu which will offer Italian-influenced seafood concoctions such as spicy sriracha lobster rolls and star (or starfish?) shaped pizzas. Jaeckle is the co-founder and executive chef of Uma Temakeria and the founder of Kitchen Connect Consulting, which helps emerging restaurants with construction design, concept creation, hospitality training and, of course, menu development.

This menu overhaul will hopefully create an atmosphere just as artistic and elegant as those in Gurney’s other two Montauk eateries, Scarpetta Beach and Tillie’s.

President and Owner of Gurney’s Resorts George Filopoulos says that the “further planned upgrades will ensure that the Yacht Club experience is consistent with the Gurney’s brand ethos, including innovative design, service, ambiance and food and beverage.”

The $13 million dollar project will begin in November and the club should be up and ready for the 2019 season.