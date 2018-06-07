What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: June 8–11, 2018

Out and about in the Hamptons.

David Crosby, Photo: Anna Webber
Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 8–11.

EDITOR’S PICK
David Crosby at WHBPAC
June 9, 8 p.m.

At this point in his career, it would seem that this two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is just getting started. With three critically acclaimed albums released in the past four years alone, this founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash is still pioneering folk music and pumping out song after song.

Backed by a full band sound with deep, soulful grooves, this folk-rock legend keeps his audience intoxicated with sheer melodic bliss all night long. Tickets $96–$161, and very few remain.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Learn how to make a tasty meal with Chef Rob, Photo: Sthoop/123RF
Summer Cooking Class with Chef Rob
June 8, 5 p.m.

Join Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott as he demonstrates how to make delicious chilled lemon mango soup with fresh berries, peach and strawberry sushi with a raspberry drizzle, and a corn “off” the cob salad. Registration is required, and there is a $7 materials fee.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

The cast of "Don't Dress for Dinner," Photo: Tom Kochie
Don’t Dress for Dinner Closing Weekend
June 8–10, times vary

This mile-a-minute comedy by Marc Camoletti is the final play of the Hampton Theatre Company’s 2017–18 season, and this is the last weekend to see the hilarious story involving a mistress, a cook and a web of lies. Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m. Tickets $10–$30.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

You won't have to hunt very hard to find Southampton treasures and collectables at this fair, Photo: Courtesy Southampton Historical Museum
Southampton Treasures and Collectables Fair
June 9, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Vintage furniture, jewelry, textiles, glass, ceramics, artwork, collectables and more are sold inside the Red Barn and on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion. The fair continues every other Saturday through September 15. Admission is free and open to the public.

Southampton Historical Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631- 283-249, southamptonhistory.org

Let's raise a glass for National Rosé Day, Photo: iStock
Celebrate National Rosé Day
June 9, 12 p.m.

It’s National Rosé Day, and what better way to celebrate than by raising a rosy glass to toast the 200th birthday of Veuve Clicquot, one of the world’s favorite sparkling rosés. The party at Topping Rose House showcases all the labels Veuve Clicquot offers, plus passed hors d’oeuvres, two glasses of champagne (with admission), DJ entertainment and more. Tickets $50.

Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. toppingrosehouse.com

Sag Pond Landscape with Still Life, 2018 by Darius Yektai, Photo: Courtesy MM Fine Art
Long Island Painters Panel Discussion
June 9, 2 p.m.

MM Fine Art hosts a panel discussion titled “Eclecticism: A tyranny of choice or an abundance of possibility?” led by moderator Bruce Helander and including panelists John Torreano, Darius Yektai and Annie Plumb. There is a suggested donation of $25, with proceeds benefitting Fighting Chance, a free cancer counseling center in Sag Harbor.

MM Fine Art, 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

 

Carolee Rainey, Photo: Courtesy Stephen Talkhouse
Carolee Rainey EP Release Show
June 10, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Carolee Rainey delivers a special concert at the launch party for her six-song EP release Feel Fearless, produced by Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer Robert L. Smith. It’s now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora and CD. Must be 21 or over to attend.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Only the best golfers can compete at the U.S. Open this week, Photo: Gstockstudio/123RF
U.S. Open Begins
June 11 – 17, times vary

The U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills for three days of practice rounds leading up to four days of championship rounds to determine who will win the prestigious title and trophy. Individual gallery tickets and weekly packages can be purchased online starting at $60. A record number of fans are expected this year, so plan ahead.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. usga.org

