Jimmy Fallon must have had Tony-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda out to his Sagaponack home over Memorial Day weekend. While enjoying summer’s first big holiday, the talented duo turned a local kayaking excursion into a music video shoot for their ode to goatees and water sports, “Two Goats in a Boat.”

Did Fallon make an inadvertent reference to Liz Joyce‘s Goat on a Boat puppet theater in Sag Harbor?

Released via Fallon’s @jimmyfallon Instagram on Friday morning, the video begins with Fallon shaving his beard into a goatee and talking into the mirror. “Wow, that’s a pretty decent goat,” he says. “Wish I had someone to share it with.”

Fallon then takes us kayaking and begins the a cappella tune, singing, “I’m one goat on a boat, going for a summer float. I wish I had another goat.” He then shifts his head to reveal Miranda as they sing the song’s catchy refrain in unison: “Two goats in a boat.”

The melody carries more than a passing resemblance to Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open the Door” as they sing lines like, “Goats down to our throats,” “Under the bridge hitting notes” and “Listening to Hall and Oats” while cruising in the bright green, two-man kayak.

This is not the first time Fallon and a celebrity friend have enjoyed some creative expression near his Sagaponack home over Memorial Day weekend. Nearly one year ago to the day, Justin Timberlake shared a video of him and the Tonight Show host “Bro-Biking” on a tandem bicycle.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

While it wasn’t a music video, the skit is similar, with two guys on a tandem vehicle—one moving aside to reveal the other, followed by wider shots of them passing the camera.

Hopefully this tradition will continue next year.