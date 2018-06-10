Liev Schreiber Stars in ‘Spider-Man: Into The SpiderVerse’

Montauk actor Liev Schreiber is playing Marvel Comics villain Kingpin in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film.

The movie, shown in anamorphic format, features Spider-Man’s classic alter ego Peter Parker (voiced by New Girl actor Jake Johnson), but focuses more on an alternate dimension version of the web slinger—a black Brooklyn teenager named Miles Morales (played by Hollywood newcomer Shameik Moore), as seen in Marvel’s Ultimate universe.

As we see in the trailer (above), Spider-Man crosses parallel dimensions and teams up with the Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality. Parker takes Morales under his imperfect wing to teach him the ropes, or webs in the case.

Schreiber’s character Kingpin, also played by Vincent D’Onofrio in Netflix’s live action series Daredevil, only appears for a second—and from the back—in the trailer, but we can expect to see more of him in future trailers, hopefully.

Though mostly in quick glimpses, we can see the film features other Marvel villains and characters, such as “Spider-Gwen” aka Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), the Prowler and Ultimate Green Goblin (we think?), to name a few.

The film opens on Christmas of this year, December 25, 2018.