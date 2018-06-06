No Gluten, No Problem: Dan’s Best East End Gluten-Free Restaurants

Whether you have celiac or are just trying to be a bit healthier, finding good restaurants that cater to gluten-free guests can be extremely hard.

There’s a 50/50 shot that you’ll look at the menu and see a variety of wonderful dishes that can be made with gluten-free pasta or bread and flourless desserts. You might also look at a menu, and find their “gluten-free option” is just a sad, plated burger with no bun. That or salad.

If this sounds at all familiar, you’re in luck because local residents voted last year for Dan’s Best of the Best Gluten Free restaurants in the Hamptons and North Fork. Our winners for 2017 have well thought out menus with options for those avoiding gluten, while being completely delicious at the same time.

Some restaurants, like Saaz in Southampton—our Platinum winner for the South Fork—include plenty of gluten-free dishes naturally from the culture of the cuisine. Saaz also offers a lunch buffet to die for, by the way.

Other restaurants, like Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck—our Silver winner for the North Fork—offer substitutions such as gluten-free bread and a wide variety of already gluten-free dishes.

Whichever place (or places) you choose, diners will probably get a much more fulfilling meal than a plated, bun-less burger or a plain old salad.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Saaz

1746 County Road 39 Southampton

631-259-2222, saazindian.com

Gold

Village Gourmet Cheese Shop

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum (tie)

Dark Horse Restaurant and Catering

1 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com

Gold

North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

1 Sound Road, Wading River

631-886-2220

Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com