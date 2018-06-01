North Fork Event Highlights: June 1–2, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 1–2.

EDITOR’S PICK

Greenport Gallery Walk

June 1, 6 p.m.

This self-guided tour of nine Greenport Village art galleries is the first of the season and will recur on the first Friday of every month through December. The walk celebrates a wide variety of art styles, such as this conceptual installation by Allan Wexler, found at The Siren’s Song Gallery. Refreshments will be available as visitors talk with artists on view.

Hector deCordova Studio, 538 Main Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

A Place in Pictures Opening Reception

June 1, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of “A Place in Pictures,” which showcases photographs and paintings from the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Collection and illustrates the use of images to portray life at Sylvester Manor from the 19th century through the 20th century. Tickets to the cocktail reception are $65 in advance and $75 at the door.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749 0626, sylvestermanor.org

Romantic Doo-Wop

June 1, 8 p.m.

Two of the music industry’s iconic doo-wop groups, The Flamingos and The Capris, join forces on the Suffolk Theater stage for a night of sweet serenades. The night features classic love songs, including “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “There’s a Moon Out Tonight” and more. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. $49–$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Oliver! Closing Weekend

June 1–3, times vary

The show is based on Charles Dickens’s classic novel Oliver Twist and features the classic songs “Where Is Love,” “Consider Yourself” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” This is the last chance to see the North Fork Community Theatre’s charming rendition. Friday at Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. $25.

North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4500, nfct.com

Marine Debris in Our Environment

June 2, 1 p.m.

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to learn about how the East End’s marine environment is harmed by marine debris such as littered straws, bottles and fishing gear. Learn how to help save marine wildlife by monitoring local beaches for trash. A beach walk and cleanup follow the lecture. Free.

Hallock State Park, 6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-317-0030, amseas.org

“The Garden of Eden” Runway Show

June 2, 3 p.m.

“The Garden of Eden” Runway Show features Alex Vinash’s newest resort collection. After the show, guests head over to American Beech in Greenport’s Stirling Square for a local art sale and fashion boutique to benefit Community Action Southold Town, Inc. and the Greenport American Legion. $10–$45.

Greenport American Legion, 121 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-1717, castsoutholdtown.org