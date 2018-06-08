Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: June 8–14, 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team June 8, 2018
The Lords of 52nd Street rocking out, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 8–14.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Lords of 52nd Street at Suffolk Theater
June 8, 8 p.m.

Billy Joel’s original band performs the East End musician’s classic hits. The band includes Richie Cannata on saxophone, Liberty Devitto on drums, Russel Javors on guitar and David Clark on piano. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $39–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

What's a child's life worth? All the money in the world, Photo: Stokkete/123RF
What’s a child’s life worth? All the money in the world, Photo: Stokkete/123RF

“All the Money in the World” Screening
June 8, 2 p.m.

This R-rated crime thriller, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and his devoted mother’s desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, to pay the ransom. Free.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sail away this summer. Yacht are you waiting for? Photo: Dimaberkut/123RF
Sail away this summer. Yacht are you waiting for? Photo: Dimaberkut/123RF

Sail into Summer Cocktail Party
June 9, 5:30 p.m.

The Shelter Island Hospice Committee throws its charity cocktail party and auction on the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s North Pier. The silent auction includes international trips, NYC ballet tickets and a paddleboard party. Proceeds benefit East End Hospice. Tickets $100.

Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Avenue, Shelter Island. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Wouldn't a North Fork quilt showcase be called Quilted Northern? Photo: Jam4travel/123RF
Wouldn’t a North Fork quilt showcase be called Quilted Northern? Photo: Jam4travel/123RF

Peace by Piece
June 9–10, times vary

The Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild’s Peconic Quilt Show features over 150 quilts and includes demonstrations, lectures and vendors. Raffle basket proceeds benefit Smithtown based America’s VetDogs, a group that provides service dogs to local veterans. Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $10 admission.

Suffolk County Community College, 121 Speonk Riverhead Road, Riverhead. eliqg.org

Perlman Music Program trains some of the best musicians on Shelter Island, Photo: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123RF
Perlman Music Program trains some of the best musicians on Shelter Island, Photo: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123RF

“Tutti Suonare” Concert
June 10, 4:30 p.m.

The Perlman Music Program faculty and young artists perform chamber music masterworks by Dvorak, Franck, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. For the finale, Patrick Romano conducts the chorus in works by Brahms and Mendelssohn. After the music, toast the artists at a festive reception. Tickets $50.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Get jazzy on the North Fork, Photo: THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON/123RF
Get jazzy on the North Fork, Photo: THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON/123RF

Prohibition Night Fundraiser
June 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Three Village Historical Society, in conjunction with the Jazz Loft, present a celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage in New York. Trumpeter Tom Manuel and the Hot Peppers provide 1920s music for the evening, which concludes with a raffle. Tickets $25, seniors $20, students $15.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Not all kids identify as either a boy or girl, Photo: Yarruta/123RF
June 8, 2018
46

East End Kids Event Highlights: June 10–14, 2018

2015 Stony Hill Stables benefit, Courtesy Stony Hill Stables Foundation
June 8, 2018
48

Stony Hill Stables Foundation Accepting Applications for Scholarships

Dan's Rosé Soiree 2018 NVJN
June 8, 2018
71

Waldo Cabrera’s TheNJVN Visits Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2018

"All Blues" by Alex Ferrone
June 8, 2018
20

Aerial Photographer Alex Ferrone Has Three Shows This Weekend