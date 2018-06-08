North Fork Event Highlights: June 8–14, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 8–14.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Lords of 52nd Street at Suffolk Theater

June 8, 8 p.m.

Billy Joel’s original band performs the East End musician’s classic hits. The band includes Richie Cannata on saxophone, Liberty Devitto on drums, Russel Javors on guitar and David Clark on piano. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $39–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

“All the Money in the World” Screening

June 8, 2 p.m.

This R-rated crime thriller, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and his devoted mother’s desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, to pay the ransom. Free.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sail into Summer Cocktail Party

June 9, 5:30 p.m.

The Shelter Island Hospice Committee throws its charity cocktail party and auction on the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s North Pier. The silent auction includes international trips, NYC ballet tickets and a paddleboard party. Proceeds benefit East End Hospice. Tickets $100.

Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Avenue, Shelter Island. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Peace by Piece

June 9–10, times vary

The Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild’s Peconic Quilt Show features over 150 quilts and includes demonstrations, lectures and vendors. Raffle basket proceeds benefit Smithtown based America’s VetDogs, a group that provides service dogs to local veterans. Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $10 admission.

Suffolk County Community College, 121 Speonk Riverhead Road, Riverhead. eliqg.org

“Tutti Suonare” Concert

June 10, 4:30 p.m.

The Perlman Music Program faculty and young artists perform chamber music masterworks by Dvorak, Franck, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. For the finale, Patrick Romano conducts the chorus in works by Brahms and Mendelssohn. After the music, toast the artists at a festive reception. Tickets $50.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Prohibition Night Fundraiser

June 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Three Village Historical Society, in conjunction with the Jazz Loft, present a celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage in New York. Trumpeter Tom Manuel and the Hot Peppers provide 1920s music for the evening, which concludes with a raffle. Tickets $25, seniors $20, students $15.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org