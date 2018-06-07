Parrish Art Museum Offers an Art-Filled Summer 2018

Water Mill’s Parrish Art Museum has a summer full of, what else, art—and all kinds, too. Whether you want a night out at the theater, want to watch a film or listen to music, the Parrish is the place. There are also two exhibitions currently on display: Image Building: How Photography Transforms Architecture, and East Field Work: Thomas Joshua Cooper and the East End. Neither of these are to be missed.

Inter-Sections: The Architect in Conversation with Kate Orff and Alex Matthiessen

Rethinking Landscape Design

Friday, June 8, 2018 @ 6 p.m.

Join Kate Orff, Founder of SCAPE, a design-driven landscape architecture and urban design studio based in New York, as she asks us all to rethink landscape design as a practice that fosters positive change in communities through the creation of regenerative living infrastructure and public landscapes. After her presentation, Orff will be interviewed by environmental strategist and president of the eco-political consulting firm Blue Marble Project, Alex Matthiessen. $12. Free for Parrish members, children and students

PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 24

Friday, June 15, 2018 @ 6 p.m.

As the official site for the Hamptons, Parrish joins more than 700 cities globally in hosting “PechaKucha Nights,” named for the sound of “chit-chat” in Japanese. The format is simple: Each invited presenter gets 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide to talk about living creatively on the East End. This is a great opportunity to establish new relationships and learn about local resources while hearing from the many artists, writers, musicians, gardeners, farmers, baymen, winemakers, chefs, designers, architects and other creative professionals of our region. $12. Free for Parrish members, children and students.

Jazz on the Terrace

Friday, June 22, 2018 @ 6 p.m.

Soak up the scenery, sociale and watch the sunset—all while listening to live jazz performed by

top musicians, hand-picked by the East End’s legendary Richie Siegler. Table seating is reserved for café patrons, so guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the live

music from the terrace and the Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Foundation Event Lawn.

Keith Sonnier: Until Today

July 1, 2018–January 27, 2019

Keith Sonnier was one of the first to incorporate light in sculpture—an innovation that forms the foundation of all his subsequent work. Sonnier, who lived and worked in Bridgehampton for more than two decades, has enjoyed broad exhibition exposure and critical attention to his work in Europe. However, he has not had a substantial survey exhibition in a major American museum until now.

Midsummer Party

Saturday, July 14, 2018 @ 7 p.m.

The highlight of the Hamptons summer social season, this annual Midsummer Party brings together more than 500 artists, philanthropists, business leaders and art world guests in support of the Parrish. This year’s event honors Parrish Trustee Chad Leat and Artist Keith Sonnier. The evening starts at 7 p.m. and dinner tickets start at $1,500 per person.

Summer Family Party 2018

Sunday, August 19, 2018 @ 3–6 p.m.

The fifth annual Summer Party will be full of fun and engaging activities for families and children of all ages. Work alongside artists to create one-of-a-kind projects; take part in a fun gallery scavenger hunt; capture memories in the Flip Book photo booth; and enjoy a delicious barbecue dinner.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org.