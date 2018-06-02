Welcome back summer—and summer visitors. There’s bound to be lots to do around the house in early June—and lots of stuff to pick up to put the summer house in order.

The Southampton Historical Museum’s Treasures & Collectables Fair runs every other Saturday through September 15. The Museum is seeking donations of antiques to sell in their Consignment Shop to benefit the Museum’s Collection. Are you interested in selling some of your items? If so, contact the Museum at cflanagan@southamptonhistory.org or call 631-283-2494 x500. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton.

ArtSugar, the cutting-edge, charity and Instagram-driven, modern art e-tailer, has partnered with Blue One Boutique on a collection of bold photographs created exclusively by Ukrainian artist Anna Panchenko. The four striking framed pieces feature Panchenko’s signature subject, lips, and are currently available on artsugar.co and in the Blue One boutique at 2397 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton. The gorgeous art benefits a good cause to boot. Starting at $150, 5% of the proceeds from each piece will be donated to CodePurple Now, the national awareness and advocacy campaign driving a new approach to federal pancreatic cancer research. 631-237-1796, shopblueone.com, codepurplenow.org

Get your summer reads ready—and stock your summer bookshelves—at any one of the East End’s many local, independent bookstores, including Black Cat Books on Shelter Island. The bookshop has more than 20,000 fine and used titles, in all subject areas, offering a well-chosen selection of titles for the reader and collector, presented in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. 54 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-725-8654, blackcatbooks.com

Montauk’s Cynthia Rowley recently partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop on a limited-edition collection of pastel printed swimwear and surf essentials sold exclusively at goop.com, cynthiarowley.com and at select Cynthia Rowley and goop boutiques, including the new goop Sag Harbor, starting in June. Cynthia Rowley, 696 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-8077

RELATED: Hamptons Epicure: Loving on Goop Sag Harbor

Going out and need one more accessory to complete the look? With locations in Southampton and East Hampton, London Jewelers is sure to have something for you. The East Hampton location even has a walk-in humidor, with a fine selection of premium cigars. 2 Main Street, East Hampton and 47 Main Street, Southampton. londonjewelers.com

The Southampton location of Tamara Comolli was the first of what are now six international boutiques showcasing an edit of new and established collections as well as extraordinary one-of-a-kind jewelry. The idea behind starting the brand 30 years ago was to create something unusual as well as to redefine fine jewelry by leaving behind the too dressy, too uniform jewelry. 27 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7600, tamaracomolli.com

Pro tip for kids getting ready for college: You get out what you put in. The same can be said for juice. Living Juice is loaded with a least four servings of raw, organic fruits and veggies cold pressed into a delicious blend. Living Juice is made in small batches and never heated or watered down, thus maximizing the availability of nutrients. A Living Juice fast is a great way to give your body the energy and nutrients to heal and detox, and can help you achieve a better, cleaner body and a younger, brighter appearance. Find out more about a juice fast with Living Juice at drinklivingjuice.com.

New Kids on the Block:

Anyone looking for a sugar fix in Southampton is in luck. Sugarfina has a found a permanent location at 89 Main Street in the village. Word around town is that the rosé gummy bears are back…. sugarfina.com

For their third summer, Bluestone Lane will be launching the Bluestone Lane Launch Collective, a fresh retail lifestyle concept store in Montauk. The Beach Collective will be bringing a bit of Australian flair to the Hamptons by featuring seven Aussie brands, including The Upside. The Upside will have a curated collection of both men’s and women’s pieces, taking you from the beach to SoulCycle and everywhere in between. 786 Montauk Highway, Montauk. bluestonelane.com

Loro Piana, the Italian clothing company specializing in high-end, luxury cashmere and wool products, is open at 45 Main Street in East Hampton. loropiana.com

Read more Shop ‘Til You Drop.