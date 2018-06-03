The Stars Were Out for Memorial Day Weekend in the Hamptons

For those who are back in the Hamptons this weekend and might be looking for a recap of which celebs graced our shores over Memorial Day holiday: The stars and the crowds were here en masse.

In addition to a long list of home-town heroes, attendees of Sag Harbor’s annual Memorial Day parade saw Matt Lauer seated in his truck at the event and Billy Joel drive by on one of his motorcycles while smoking a cigar and wearing his starred black helmet.

The new Sag Harbor outlets of Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop, Donna Karan’s Urban Zen, Gabby Karan de Felice’s Tutto il Giorno and Naomi Watts’s Onda opened over the weekend in the quaint little whaling village. And, yes, that was Joy Behar shopping at the Sag Harbor IGA.

Kiefer Sutherland headlined Memorial Day festivities at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett last weekend. The actor and musician performed songs from Down in a Hole, his upcoming album.

Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson kicked off the season with jam-packed exercise classes at her Water Mill studio. Fit fans reportedly paid up to $3,000 per class—as far back as February—to reserve their spots in Anderson’s most popular Memorial Day sessions. The class cost is in addition to a monthly $900 membership fee.

Once again, Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche filled the Southampton Arts Center with revelers. Of course billionaire Derwood Hodgegrass was there, as well as Fred W. Thiele Jr., Assembly member for the 1st District of the New York.