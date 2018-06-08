Stony Hill Stables Foundation Accepting Applications for Scholarships

Owned and operated by the Hotchkiss family for nearly 50 years, Stony Hill Stables will host its annual Stony Hill Stables Foundation benefit on Saturday, June 30 to provide scholarships to dedicated young riders.

The Stony Hill Stables Foundation provides riding and horse-care education and competitive opportunities to children and young adults on the East End by offering them scholarships that allow them to further their training. This not-for-profit organization is the only one of its kind on Long Island and has been giving opportunities to local, young equestrians for seven years now.

Scholarships are tailor-made for each recipient and their own personal ambitions and interests, creating individualized programs to best suit each awardee. This year, the foundation is expecting to award scholarships to five to seven lucky recipients that “love horses, have a passion for learning, and are looking to expand their knowledge of horsemanship and horse care,” says Bailey Thompson, Event Chair of the Stony Hill Stables Foundation’s annual benefit.

Lauren Walsh—parent of Olivia Walsh, 2017 SHSF Scholarship recipient—says that winning the award last year has been “the opportunity of a lifetime” for her daughter. With her scholarship, she was able to receive private lessons, participate in a horse show, and lease a horse, which Olivia says was an amazing experience.

Wick Hotchkiss, owner of Stony Hill Stables and USDF gold medalist, has been involved with the foundation since its inception. “As both an active member in the equestrian world and local Amagansett resident, I am incredibly proud to make the equestrian experience more accessible in our community,” says Hotchkiss. “Creating a scholarship program has been my life-long dream, and I am thrilled with its success.”

The scholarship awards aren’t the only exciting aspect of the annual benefit. The event will also include presentations from a variety of riders and performers. Bailey Thompson and USDF gold medalist Wick Hotchkiss with perform Dressage, the Stony Hill Stable’s Pony Drill Team will dazzle guests with a specially choreographed performance, and there will also be an exciting jumping exhibition.

The benefit, fondly nick-named “Hors d’Oeuvres and Horses” by the stable, will include not only cocktails and light fare, but a raffle and silent auction as well. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate on the night of the event. The price is $125 for a single ticket and $200 for a pair. Admission is free for children under 12.

If you or someone you know wants to apply for a scholarship for the 2018 season, applications are available online at stonyhillstables.com/foundation. Local residents of Montauk, Amagansett, East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton are encouraged to apply by the Friday, June 22 deadline. Winners will be announced at the benefit on June 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m (rain date July 1).

For more information about Stony Hill Stables, located on Town Lane in Amagansett, and the Stony Hill Stables Foundation, please visit stonyhillstables.com or call 631-267-3203.