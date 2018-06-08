Suffolk Theater Perfects the Art of Dinner and a Show in Summer 2018

Suffolk Theater, Riverhead’s Main Street Art Deco treasure, has a well-earned reputation for presenting legendary performers, top tribute bands—from ABB to ABBA—and acts you won’t see anywhere else on the East End. This summer’s lineup sizzles with all three in a heady mix of entertainments. Their full bar and renowned restaurant—with Chef Noah Schwartz at the helm—are open for every show.

The Lords of 52nd Street

June 8

Billy Joel’s original band performs the Billy Joel classics that they themselves recorded in the ’70s and ’80s—from The Stranger and 52nd Street to Turnstiles… They insist that this is not a tribute, these are the guys who played with Billy Joel back in the day—Long Island Music Hall of Fame Legends Richie Cannata on saxophone; Liberty Devitto on drums; Russel Javors on guitar; with David Clark on piano and vocals performing hits including “Only The Good Die Young,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and more.

ZBTB and Southbound

June 9

You know we like our chicken fried…. It’s the nation’s premier Zac Brown Tribute group ZBTB! Modern country anthems such as “Toes,” “The Wind,” “Sweet Annie,” “Chicken Fried” and so many others will move you from your seat to the dance floor. A consummate tribute to the reigning kings of country jam with special guests, with Long Island country favorite Southbound starting off the evening for an amazing double dose of country!

Robert Klein

June 15

This comedy legend, best known for his 100-plus appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman and nine HBO specials (including HBO’s first stand-up comedy special), returns to make Riverhead laugh. Klein has earned a Tony nomination, an Emmy nomination and two Grammy nominations.

Wailers

June 16

Don’t worry ’bout a thing—the legendary Wailers band, reggae superstar Bob Marley’s able backup musicians, steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett with original Wailers guitarists Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey, bring musical history alive right here in river city! Lively up yourself!

Southern Jam Tribute to the Allman Brothers & Lynrd Skynyrd

The Allmost Brothers Band and Freebird

June 21

The Allmost Brothers Band is a progressive tribute act honoring the tradition of the legendary Allman Brothers Band (ABB). Working within the framework of the vast songbook of the ABB, The Allmost Brothers inject something new, fresh and exciting into the material. High-level musicianship, authentic improvisational interplay, dedication to high octane performance, and the power to rock it old school! FreeBird is a “sound-alike” band, faithfully playing the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd exclusively. Skynyrd wrote and played some the

most high-energy, kick-ass music ever. Skynyrd really knew how to rock, so why mess with a great thing? You’ll hear Skynyrd standards like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and, of course, “Freebird.”

Jay & the Americans

June 29

One of Rock’s greats, with 12 Top-10 hits, including “Tonight,” from the Broadway musical West Side Story, “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “This Magic Moment.”

AbbaFab

July 14

Mama Mia—what a show! The Suffolk Theater staff scoured the world to discover the best Abba show around. They found AbbaFab! Don’t just listen—dance to all of the hits from “Dancing Queen” to “Fernando” to “The Winner Takes It All.”

Mavis Staples

August 10

Straight off her tour with Bob Dylan, soul legend Mavis Staples comes back to the Suffolk’s stage to perform hits including “I’ll Take You There,” “The Weight,” “Let’s Do It Again” and many, many more. Come hear this Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, Rock ’n’ Roll—and Blues—Hall of Famer hit all the right notes.

Doors, bar & restaurant open at 6:30. Shows at 8 p.m. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com.