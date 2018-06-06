Summer 2018 North Fork Dining Guide

Looking for a place to grab a bite on the North Fork? From Riverhead to the Orient Point Ferry, we have you covered.

A Lure Chowder House and Oysteria (alurenorthfork.com, 631-876-5300, seafood) is a waterfront seafood-chowder house a 62300 Main Road in Southold, serving impeccable seafood dishes in the heart of Long Island wine country.

aMano (amanorestaurant.com, 631-298-4800, Italian) brings a hint of the Tuscan countryside to Mattituck with wood oven-fired pizza and pastas paired with wines from both Long Island and Italy to showcase both Old and New World flavor.

At Buoy One (buoyone.com, 631-208-9737, Seafood & Steak), Chef David Girard delivers New England delicacies to the East End. Also in Westhampton (631-998-3808), with takeout spots and markets in East Hampton (631-527-7557) and Mattituck (631-315-5405)

Set in a house at 56125 Main Road in Southold, Caci (cacirestaurants.com, 631-765-4383) serves upscale, contemporary Italian cuisine. Opening a Shelter Island outpost this season!

Claudio’s Waterfront Restaurants (claudios.com, 631-477-0627, American) is on the Greenport waterfront—also check out Claudio’s Clam Bar and its Crabby Jerry’s eatery, each offering a different dining ambience. Try the clam chowder!

Greenport’s unique bistro First and South (firstandsouth.com, 631-333-2200, American) has a diverse and creative menu filled with comfort food selections and delicious treats.

The menu at Greenport’s The Frisky Oyster (thefriskyoyster.com, 631-477-4265, American) offers options from seafood to duck to steak, including the famous Oysters Friskafella.

Located in Jamesport, Grana Trattoria Antica (granajamesport.com, 631-779-2844, Italian) specializes in wood-fired pizza, fresh-made pastas and ravioli and wood-roasted meats and fish.

Rediscover your favorite American dishes at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-0666, American), where classic New England cuisine meets North Fork bounty in Greenport. Featuring local fish, produce, and wines, our menu showcases the abundance that has made this region a dining destination for generations.

Jedediah Hawkins Inn (jedediahhawkinsinn.com, 631-722-2900, American) in Jamesport incorporates local foods, many of which are grown on the grounds, into innovative gourmet dishes.

Check out Main Road Biscuit Co. (mainroadbiscuitco.com, 631-779-3463, American) for comfort food in Jamesport, refined. Buttermilk biscuits, house-made jams, fried chicken, seasonal pancakes made from scratch, baked goods and smoothies.

Since 1950, Modern Snack Bar (modernsnackbar.com, 631-722-3655, American) at 628 Main Road in Aquebogue has been a North Fork landmark for great home cooking. The Wittmeier family began their restaurant with a simple premise: To serve good food at a reasonable price to their “family” of patrons.

If you have a hankering for small plates, check out Noah’s (chefnoahs.com, 631-477-6720, American) in Greenport for an array of seafood dishes and adventurous American entrées.

If you’re looking for high-quality handmade bacon and real, competition-quality barbecue, head to North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse (facebook.com/nofobacon, 631-886-2220, BBQ) at 1 Sound Road in Wading River.

Recipient of the 2014 Long Island Food Critic Award for Excellence for Finest Chocolatier, North Fork Chocolate Company (northforkchocolate.com, 631-599-4944, Dessert) has a storefront at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue, where they offer small batch, handcrafted artisanal chocolates.

Chef Stephan Bogardus crafts a menu at the North Fork Table & Inn (nofoti.com, 631-765-0177, American) featuring locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheese.

Located next to Cross Sound Ferry, Orient by the Sea (orientbythesea.com, 631-323-2424, Seafood) is a restaurant and full-service marina offering an extensive menu of local seafood and fresh vegetables.

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant (pacesdockside.com, 631-315-5252, Seafood) is located on the beautiful Mattituck Inlet at Strong’s Water Club & Marina. Enjoy Happy Hour at the bar on Thursday and Friday evenings, from 4–7 p.m., with half-price drinks and specially-priced appetizers. There’s a good chance you’ll catch live music on Friday nights.

The Preston House (theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1550) is a premier restaurant boasting a menu inspired by New American cuisine with a focus on the use of fresh and local ingredients. Diners can expect a refined, yet approachable menu complimented by a wine program that celebrates the winegrowing regions of the world.

Shelter Island’s The Ram’s Head Inn (theramsheadinn.com, 631-749-0811) on Shelter Island offers brunch, lunch and dinner menus, showcasing locally sourced seafood, produce and game. Dishes feature herbs, fruits and vegetables plucked from the Inn’s onsite gardens, located just steps from the kitchen door.

Located in Rocky Point, Spiro’s Lounge and Restaurant (spiroslounge.com, 631-744-4100) has always kept the concept simple: quality food that tastes amazing, portions the way they should be and prices that are reasonable.

Taco Bout It (tacoboutitny.com, 631-547-8787), at 40B East Main Street in Riverhead, serves authentic Mexican food, including tacos, quesadillas, omelets and more from Chef Alejandro Ramirez.

Touch of Venice (touchofvenice.com, 631-298-5851, Italian) in Cutchogue has been proudly serving the North Fork for over 20 years, preparing local cuisine with Italian soul. Their extensive wine list features local and Italian wines. Special chef’s family-style menu available for small groups.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar (tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com, 631-237-8120, American) in Riverhead’s historic J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s is also home to a variety of delicious and healthy bison dishes.