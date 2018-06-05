Summer 2018 South Fork Dining Guide

Whether you’re a year-round East Ender or a summer visitor, we know you’re waiting, mouth’s watering, for the East End’s summer-restaurant season just as much as you’ve been looking forward to getting to the beach. Here is a non-exhaustive list of places on the South Fork to scratch your foodie itch.

1 North Steakhouse (1northsteakhouse.com, 631-594-3419, Steak & Seafood) of Hampton Bays serves lunch and dinner, with daily specials including the popular Wednesday “Date Night,” which includes two entrées and a bottle of wine. Check out their Nice Buns food truck parked outside the restaurant at lunchtime—with delicious on-bun sliders.

75 Main (75main.com, 631-283-7575, Italian & American) in Southampton is a popular restaurant and nightclub, giving diners the option of people watching from one of the sidewalk tables or from inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows. With an innovative menu and an ever-rotating list of house specialties.

Head out to Montauk to enjoy fresh seafood and a beachy atmosphere at 668 The Gig Shack (668thegigshack.com, 631-668-2727, American), where local specialties include the blackened local fish Montacos (homemade mango salsa and creamy coleslaw in a crunchy corn tortilla). Late night bar…

1770 House (1770house.com, 631-324-1770, American) in East Hampton specializes in elegant American fare and offers a more casual menu in the downstairs tavern.

For many, it’s not just about what’s new and hot—it’s about what’s local, what warms us, what the terroir whispers in our collective ear…Speaking of keeping it local, iconic Hamptons French bistro Almond (almondrestaurant.com, 631-537-5665) in Bridgehampton is committed to serving fresh, locally sourced products seven nights a week.

Arbor, (arbormontauk.com, 631-238-5430) continues to feature a Mediterranean-style menu and a “casual chic vibe”—not to mention a 30-foot bar and well-stocked wine cellar.

Over in Westhampton Beach, check out Baby Moon (babymoon-restaurant.com, 631-288-6350). For more than 35 years the restaurant’s been serving the freshest seafood and incredible Southern Italian dishes and its new management promises to keep it true to its roots.

The restaurant at Baron’s Cove (baronscove.com, 631-725-2101, American), the Sag Harbor resort, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round, featuring fresh and local dishes and a wine list curated by renowned author and wine enthusiast Jay McInerney. Choose from surf & turf, expertly grilled burgers, succulent fish, buttery lobster rolls and a selection of seasonal dishes. Watch the sunset over Sag Harbor Cove from the second-floor dining room and outdoor terrace. Dining room reservations strongly recommended. Reserve the Map Room for private events.

Overlooking Three Mile Harbor, East Hampton’s Bay Kitchen Bar (baykitchenbar.com, 631-329-3663, Seafood) offers brunch, dinner, and cocktails to enjoy with the Sunset $1 Oyster Happy Hour.

Bell & Anchor (bellandanchor.com, 631-725-3400, Seafood) in Sag Harbor offers fresh oysters, seafood platters, lobster, surf & turf and views of the bay.

Bistro Été (bistroete.com, 631-500-9085) in Water Mill, features chef/owner Arie Palou’s distinctive coastal French cuisine in a year-round locale. It has expanded but expect a homey welcome, as always, from Pavlou’s wife Liz, the resident vegetarian. Naturally, the menu will continue to include many mouthwatering vegan/vegetarian dishes. Look for new items each week to follow the season of local bounty from land and sea prepared expertly in a friendly atmosphere.

Bobby Van’s (bobbyvans.com, 631-537-0590, Steak and Seafood) in Bridgehampton offers steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open 363 days for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Westhampton Beach’s Boom Burger (boomburgerwhb.com, 631-998-4663, American), serves hot-wings-burgers-and-fries fare, and kicks things up a notch with additions like Thai Chili wings and an eclectic lineup of burger toppings, ranging from peanut butter and jelly to truffle oil to chorizo to the most inspired of all: creamy mac ’n’ cheese.

Calissa (calissahamptons.com, 631-500-9292, Greek) is helmed by Chef Dominic Rice, who worked at Narcissa and Jean-Georges. This is the latest eatery from the Manhattan group that owns Amali, Il Cantinori and Periyali.

Situated on the Shinnecock Canal with views of the marina, Canal Café (thecanalcafe.com, 631-723-2155, Seafood) provides a relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy delicious fish dishes.

Also in Hampton Bays, Centro Restaurant (centrohamptons.com, 631-594-5744) is open at 336 Montauk Highway and promises “a new world of possibility.”

The story of the Citarella (citarella.com) we know and love today began in 1983 when Joe Gurrera bought a beloved neighborhood seafood shop on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, also called Citarella, around since 1912. Today, Gurrera owns a seafood wholesale company, a seafood supply business, an online seafood store that ships nationwide and multiple Citarella markets across New York City, the Hamptons and Greenwich, Connecticut.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn (southamptoninn.com, 631-283-6500) continues to offer their “best of the best” breakfast year round! Classic breakfast specials include Eggs Any Style, which features two farm fresh eggs to order, omelets and more.

With views overlooking the Shinnecock canal, Hampton Bays’ Cowfish (cowfishrestaurant.com, 631-594-3868, American) offers small plates, brunch, dinner and sushi.

Dockers Waterside (dockerswaterside.com, 631-653-0653, Seafood/Steak) in East Quogue is perfect for sunsets, steak and seafood. Choose to sit in the indoor or outdoor dining spaces.

Duryea’s Lobster Deck (duryealobsters.com, 631-668-2410, seafood) isa self-serve seafood eatery with waterfront views. Rated as one of the top outdoor dining spots on the East End, Ina Garten once called their lobster roll “the best.”

Edgewater (edgewaterrestaurant.com, 631-723-2323, Italian) in Hampton Bays serves up large portions of unique Italian dishes and spectacular views of Shinnecock Bay.

Museum in Water Mill, the Golden Pear Café (goldenpearcafe.com, 631-283-8900, Café) has become a Hamptons classic known for their coffee and artful panini.

There are several dining options at Gurney’s Montauk (scarpettarestaurants.com, gurneysmontauk.com, 631-668-2345), the resort and seawater spa. LDV Hospitality and Gurney’s present Scarpetta Beach, a sister restaurant to the Italian eatery in the Meatpacking District. Bartender Julio Cabrera leads The Regent Cocktail Club, with classic cocktails and weekend DJs. Tillie’s, a casual dining spot, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus brunch on Sundays. An Italian-style coffee bar, Corso Coffee, is open in the Gurney’s lobby. The Beach Club at Gurney’s, set in beautifully appointed dining rooms with sweeping panoramic views of the resort’s private beach from every table, will serve ocean-fresh and local fare, unique seasonal renditions and signature drinks.

One of the East Coast’s first artisan micro-roasteries and a Dan’s Papers’ Best of the Best since 1994, with locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton and the newest location in Aquebogue, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-726-2633, Café/Mexican) serves some of the Hamptons’ greatest coffee. There are espresso bars & cafés in Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue, Coffee Experience Store/Pour Over Bar on the highway in Southampton, Mobile Espresso Unit, and a full-service sit-down café and espresso bar in Water Mill. Outdoor seating; family and pet-friendly. Quality casual catering too.

Watch the sun set over East Hampton’s Three Mile Harbor Marina when you dine at Harbor Bistro (harborbistro.net, 631-324-7300, Seafood). Serving seafood, meats and pastas.

The Highway Restaurant and Bar (highwayrestaurant.com, 631-527-5372, American) on Montauk Highway in East Hampton offers classic American dishes in a classic restaurant atmosphere.

The Il Mulino (ilmulino.com, Italian) restaurant chain, with outposts in Las Vegas, Roslyn, Manhattan, Atlantic City, San Juan and South Beach, is adding Wainscott to its glittering belt. Il Mulino has a well-earned reputation for offering authentic cuisine “true to the Abruzzese heritage” including farm-fresh meat, fish and vegetable dishes.

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House (toppingrosehouse.com, 631-537-0870, American) is a casually elegant restaurant that celebrates the seasons, presenting farm-to-table cuisine using ingredients grown in the property’s one-acre garden and sourced from the area fishermen and farmers. The restaurant offers sensible fare paired with a contemporary Hamptons vibe, making it a welcoming restaurant for all ages, whether you’re looking to enjoy a simple bite or a polished dinner.

At Jobs Lane Gastro Pub (jobslanegastro.pub, 631-287-8703), at 10 Windmill Lane in Southampton, expect hearty fare with open-air dining and sidewalk tables. Casual dining has never been so rich! La Fogata Bar & Grill (lafogata.com, 631-594-5440) at 174 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, promising delightful American and Latin cuisine.

Le Bilboquet (facebook.com/lebilboquetnyc, 631-808-3767), the French bistro on East 60th Street in Manhattan, has an outpost on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf. Financier Ron Perelman, who owns the Creeks estate on Georgica Pond in East Hampton, is a partner in the business.

Thierry Gelormini’s French bistro Le Charlot (lecharlot.us, 631-353-3222, French), in Southampton, is the East End outpost of the flagship restaurant on the Upper East Side. Enjoy classics like steak au poivre while people-watching from one of the restaurant’s sidewalk tables.

Little|Red (littleredsouthampton.com, 631-283-3309, French/American) in Southampton is an upscale-casual eatery with a French-inspired American menu and it offers a covered summer outdoor patio.

The Restaurant at the Maidstone (themaidstone.com, 631-324-5006) consistently offers special dining events, including frequent Yappy Hours, wine pairings and Jazzy Sunday brunches in East Hampton. The New American dishes pay particular homage to the Slow Food movement.

Also identified by its large “Lunch” sign, The Lobster Roll (lobsterroll.com, 631-267-3740, Seafood) is an East End mainstay. The lobster rolls are iconic, and for a good reason, but don’t shy away from the variety of other seafood platters and homemade desserts.

The menu at Lulu Kitchen & Bar (lulus-kitchen.com, 925-609-9090) includes surf and turf, baby back ribs, lobster, pizza and more.

Lynn’s Hula Hut (lynnshulahut.net, 303-482-5047), a Polynesian tiki bar located in Montauk Marine Basin’s parking lot—yes, you read that correctly—serves a variety of fruity alcoholic beverages and offers an intense Bloody Mary bar on Sundays.

Maison Vivienne (maisonvivi.com, 631-500-9276), a modern French culinary restaurant and bar will open at the former Kozu location at 136 Main Street in Southampton on Memorial Day weekend.

Matsulin (matsulin.com, 631-728-8838, Asian) in Hampton Bays specializes in Pan Asian cuisine, which includes Chinese, Malaysian, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese flavors.

MTK Lobster House (mtklobsterhouse.com, 631-238-5703, seafood) specializes in fast casual seafood located in the heart of Montauk.

Montauk’s Navy Beach (navybeach.com, 631-668-6868, French/Seafood) serves elegant seafood in a casual-chic dining room with breathtaking sunset views. Bring your drink outside to the lounge/beach area and take in the ocean air.

East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s (nickandtonis.com, 631-324-3550, Italian/Mediterranean) serves stylish plates, which rotate seasonally. A special feature of the Tuscan-style room is a wood-burning oven covered in mosaics.

North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar (northseatavernrawbar.com, 631-353-3322, seafood) offers everything from raw seafood items to tavern classics as it rotates throughout the year, seasonally.

O’Murphy’s Pub & Restaurant (omurphysrestaurant.com, 631-668-5005, American) is located at 432 West Lake Drive, Montauk. O’Murphy’s serves burgers, sandwiches and wraps for lunch and dinner and steaks, chops, seafood and more for dinner.

Inspired by the flora of Capri and the Riviera, the sands of the Côte d’Azur beach and the blue hues of the Aegean, Oreya (oreya.com, 631-500-9055, Greek/seafood) is an ode to the Mediterranean, located at the Capri Hotel in Southampton. The menu relies heavily on ingredients sourced from local farms and fisheries featuring a daily raw bar selection, shareable snacks and larger plates from the wood burning grill and plancha, and a seasonally inspired cocktail list.

Under the deft guidance of Chef Doug Gulija, The Plaza Café (plazacafe.us, 631-283-9323, Seafood/American) in Southampton specializes in the freshest seafood, prepared to perfection. Check out their prix fixe and small-bites bar menu as well.

If French food is more your style, head to Euro-chic Pierre’s in Bridgehampton (pierresbridgehampton.com, 631-537-5110, French), where chef Pierre Weber creates French dishes specializing in local seafood. Pierre’s also has a gourmet patisserie in the front with delectable treats. Late dinner and bar on weekdays. Open 7 days. Brunch Fri.–Sun., 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Quiet clam 2.0 (facebook.com/quietclam2.0, 631-324-4447, seafood) opened at the former Service Station Restaurant at 100 Montauk Highway in East Hampton. The restaurant’s name, of course, references an earlier eatery at the spot, the Quiet Clam. This newest iteration is a family oriented, locally sourced restaurant, specializing in seafood and will be open year round for lunch, dinner and Saturday and Sunday brunch.

The food at red|bar brasserie (redbarbrasserie.com, 631-283-0704, French) is an inspired balance of French influence and local bounty. From Peconic oysters harvested locally daily, a perfect filet mignon, foie gras made in-house, to their signature favorite, the truffled chicken with mushroom risotto, the menu never ceases to amaze.

Rumba (rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544, Seafood/Caribbean) in Hampton Bays serves eclectic, inspired island cuisine, harnessing the casual fun of the Caribbean.

Saaz (saazindian.com, 631-259-2222, Indian) is a great casual option for traditional Indian plates, in a comfortable space. Don’t forget about the all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, easily the best dollar per delicious meal on the East End.

On your way back from the beach, stop by Shucker’s Lobster and Clam Bar (shuckerslobsterbar.com, 631-905-8292, Seafood) in Hampton Bays for their famous $19.95 lobster special and the fully stocked raw bar. The restaurant is family-friendly and offers casual dining.

For authentic southwest cooking, barbeque and comfort foods, check out Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and More! (smokinwolfbbq.com, 631-604-6470, Barbeque) in East Hampton.

Southampton Social Club (southamptonsocialclub.com, 631-287-1400, American) has a wide appeal, serving innovative cuisine in style, featuring late-night DJs and bottle service. A short walk from Southampton’s train station.

The Springs Tavern (thespringstavern.com, 631-527-7800, American) is a gastro pub featuring live music. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard in East Hampton.

Stuart’s seafood market (stuartsseafood.com, 631-267-6700, seafood) sells the finest local catch including flounder, fluke, bluefish, tuna, swordfish and striped bass. East End baymen harvest their shellfish daily from clean, state-certified waters. You’ll also find such favorites as salmon, red snapper and premium quality shrimp.

Suki Zuki (facebook.com/sukizukihamptons, 631-726-4600, Japanese) is a true Water Mill gem, as the crowds will indicate. The excellent sushi bar is sure to delight, with the “Tuna Fish Sandwich” a local favorite.

From an idea that started on the shores of Mexico, Tacombi Montauk (tacombi.com, 631-668-8338) brings the Yucatan to the shores of the Northeast, taking traditional coastal Mexican recipes and using the local bounty of the Atlantic to offer fresh, authentic tacos served on homemade tortillas in Montauk.

Tutto Il Giorno (tuttoilgiorno.com, 631-377-3611, Italian) in Southampton is known for its innovative Italian dishes and it boasts a cozy interior space. Coming soon to Sag Harbor.

For updated Mexican dishes served in rustic-chic quarters with a patio and a well-stocked tequila bar, head over to Union Cantina (unioncantina.net, 631-377-3500) at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton. Enjoy a delectable menu prepared by award winning Executive Chef Scott Kampf. Diners are sure to revel in his devotion to the “farm to table” cooking style using only the freshest local ingredients that the East End has to offer. The 400 Rabbits Tequila Bar features more than 100 tequilas to sample.

Enjoy a waterfront breakfast, lunch or dinner at Westlake Fish House (westlakefishhouse.com, 631-668-3474, Seafood) in Montauk, serving local seafood, sushi and traditional American dishes.

Yes way, rosé! Wölffer Kitchen (wolfferkitchen.com, 631-725-0101, American), with locations on Main Street in Sag Harbor and at 4 Amagansett Square Drive (631-267-2764), is a light, bright neighborhood restaurant with a distinct local, seasonal food ethic, serving locally made artisanal wines, beers and spirits. Owned and operated by Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-owners, siblings Marc and Joey Wölffer, Wölffer Kitchen is the ﬁrst winery-owned restaurant in the Hamptons. Wölffer Estate winemaker and partner Roman Roth advises on the wine list.