‘Summer House’ Season 3 Shoots in Water Mill, to Neighbors’ Dismay

Bravo has obtained the rights to return to last season’s filming location for Season 3 of their locally controversial reality series Summer House.

According to Page Six, the Hamptons-based “comedy/docuseries” will begin filming for its third season on the weekend of June 22, in the same Water Mill home as last year.

Bravo was actually denied a filming permit by East Hampton Town officials in 2017 due to three code violations during their first season in Napeague, which was initially billed as Montauk. They then moved to a 6,500-square-foot Water Mill house on Deerfield Road with 8 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

The expansive residence also boasts a heated pool, hot tub, three-car garage and fully furnished basement, including a pool table, entertainment center and kitchenette.

Talk about a Hamptons home.

However, as huge as the house is, it’s going to get packed. The filming permit states that 35 people, including cast and crew, will be on set filming “12 hours a day or less” for 40 days.

Residents who recently purchased the multimillion-dollar homes nearby were not once notified of the network’s intention to film before closing their deals.

Apparently, Page Six reports, “three families with children and grandchildren bought properties over the last 12 months adjacent to the Summer House rental,” and they were not pleased to hear about the show, sometimes referred to as the “Jersey Shore of the Hamptons.”

It’s understandable that neighbors are concerned—the show has clearly built itself a bit of a reputation.

In addition to being denied a filming permit in East Hampton, Summer House was also banned from various public locations, including The Surf Lodge in Montauk, where they proceeded to film anyway. The Montauk Chamber of Commerce also criticized the show for “cultivating a reputation that does not represent the community,” Newsday reported last year.

Luckily, the Water Mill property is located on 5.2 acres of land, so neighbors hopefully won’t feel too exposed to the drunken misbehavior scheduled each weekend through Labor Day.