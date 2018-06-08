Videos

Waldo Cabrera’s TheNJVN Visits Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2018

National Video Journalist Network interviews wine purveyors, restaurants and more.

TheNJVN June 8, 2018

Waldo Cabrera’s National Video Journalist Network (TheNJVN) kicked off summer 2018 at Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Porsche over Memorial Day weekend.

This video captures the fun and fanfare of this annual Dan’s Taste of Summer event as hundreds of people huddled under the big tent on the grounds of the Southampton Arts Center to taste Rosés from around the world. But as Cabrera notes, the event was not limited to wines—there were also beers, tequila, sake and many non-alcoholic refreshing beverages, as well as great restaurants serving tasting plates from around the East End.

Watch as Cabrera interviews Heather Chirtea of the U.S. Open Trophy Tour; Francois Chaillou of Volage wines; Blake Helppie with Rosé Piscine; Danny Greene of Provence Rosé; Eileen Hoy of Constellation Beer Brands; Chip Cheek from Raphael Vineyards; Lauren Beck with Winc Wines; Tommy Macari of Macari Vineyards (with the biggest bottle of the night); Morgan Leifay of Maison Vivienne restaurant in Southampton; and Eric Riehle with Porsche North America.

Cabrera’s The National Video Journalist Network features positive stories about the people in communities across the United States. Find more of his videos here. He is also Executive Producer of mylitv.com, featuring outstanding people and events in the Long Island community.

Get tickets to more Dan’s Taste of Summer events this season at danstasteofsummer.com.

