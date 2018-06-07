Fourteen-time major golf champion, Tiger Woods has cruised into the Hamptons on his $20 million dollar, 155-foot yacht, preceding the U.S. Open next week.

The vessel, wryly named ‘Privacy,’ has been docked in a slip at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, about an hour’s drive from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Fittingly, he’s chosen the largest marina in the Hamptons, with craft capabilities of up to 220 feet.

Woods purchased the boat in 2004, which was built by Christensen and boasts an extraordinary 6,500 square feet of living space. It requires a crew of nine and costs about $2 million dollars per year to run.

This massive ship usually carries three Sea-Doos, two ocean kayaks and two Vespa scooters and can hold up to 12,000 gallons of fuel and 2,000 gallons of water.

It can also sleep about 21 people between its master suite and six other sleeping quarters, which are all chock-full of cherry woodwork. The main living area includes a staircase with transparent stairs and a cherry handrail and a three person elevator.

When finished competing, Woods can relax in the yacht’s eight-person jacuzzi or grab a drink at the large on-deck bar. What’s better after a long day of golf than a quick scuba dive? That’s right, the boat even has a station to fill scuba tanks and an inflatable decompression chamber.

Woods spent his wedding night with Elin Nordegren on the yacht in 2004, then sought to sell it after the divorce in 2011 to no avail. However, he has some of the most luxurious accommodations for the U.S. Open, so he’s probably not complaining.

At age 42, Woods will be competing for his 15th major championship win in the United States when the tournament officially begins on June 14 at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton. The last time Woods competed in the U.S. Open was back in 2015, when he unfortunately missed the half-way cut.